What Does The Flower Icon Mean On Your iPhone Camera?

Apple makes the flower icon of the Macro Mode appear automatically whenever you get too close to a subject. However, there are times when you want to get closer to something without switching lenses. In those moments, users can just tap the flower icon to turn this automatic switching off. If by any chance you get the camera automatically switching but you don't see the flower icon, you need to go to iPhone Settings, tap the Camera, and turn on the Macro Control toggle. This button allows users to have better control over this hidden iPhone camera feature, which is especially useful in low-light conditions.

The iPhone's Macro Mode allows users to take both photos and videos. Most interestingly, users can also select Slo-mo or Time-lapse modes to record in Macro Mode. For these modes, Apple says users just need to switch to the .5x camera and move close to the subject.

Another handy feature is to preserve the Macro Control functionality between sessions by going to Settings, Camera, Preserve Settings, and turning on Macro Control. This is especially useful when you just want to focus on taking up-close shots, and you have good light conditions, as the ultra-wide lens usually has a smaller aperture compared to the main camera, making images more challenging when you don't have a good source of light.