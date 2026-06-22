How Long Do Owners Say Robot Vacuums Typically Last?

Robot vacuum cleaners are all the rage right now, and it's easy to see why. After all, what's not to love about an automated device cleaning your floors while you just kick back and relax? If you're looking to get a new robot vacuum and want to know how long these devices last, the consensus among users is that you'll likely run the vacuum for anywhere between three and five years. That's quite impressive, especially when you consider that you can get robot vacuum cleaners on the cheap these days.

Average figures are only a part of the full picture, though, since it's always possible to run into duds. One Reddit user had their robot friend fail before the 10-month mark, while another reported that theirs barely made it to 18 months. On the other end of the spectrum, some seem indestructible. A Redditor says that their Samsung Navibot survived for over 10 years until the brush motor gave out, while a fellow user said they had a Roomba with a similar lifespan. However, the latter reported that the Roomba had four battery replacements and a new bumper sensor during that time.