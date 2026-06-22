How Long Do Owners Say Robot Vacuums Typically Last?
Robot vacuum cleaners are all the rage right now, and it's easy to see why. After all, what's not to love about an automated device cleaning your floors while you just kick back and relax? If you're looking to get a new robot vacuum and want to know how long these devices last, the consensus among users is that you'll likely run the vacuum for anywhere between three and five years. That's quite impressive, especially when you consider that you can get robot vacuum cleaners on the cheap these days.
Average figures are only a part of the full picture, though, since it's always possible to run into duds. One Reddit user had their robot friend fail before the 10-month mark, while another reported that theirs barely made it to 18 months. On the other end of the spectrum, some seem indestructible. A Redditor says that their Samsung Navibot survived for over 10 years until the brush motor gave out, while a fellow user said they had a Roomba with a similar lifespan. However, the latter reported that the Roomba had four battery replacements and a new bumper sensor during that time.
How do successful robot vacuum owners take care of their devices?
The key factor to consider when worried about robot vacuum longevity is maintenance. There are countless mistakes robot vacuum owners make that may be killing their devices. For instance, even if you have one with self-cleaning features, you'll have to do some hands-on maintenance. Reddit user maidenmaan reports he owned several units over the years, confirming that three to five years is a realistic expectation, given you do some basic TLC. He also noted that you should expect to change the battery at some point.
Others echoed a similar sentiment. For example, a Redditor claimed they were still using their Roomba after nine years, but they replaced both the battery and the brushes. As a proud owner of a unit that lived past the average, the user said the trick is to clean the brushes every month to avoid wearing out the motor. Always consider the availability of parts when looking for an affordable robot vacuum that will last you a long time. Some models like the Roomba j7+ remain quite popular (and are relatively affordable at around $340), with one user noting that replacement parts are readily available. You can also find replacement brushes and other accessories for discontinued models like the Roomba 700 on Amazon for $20, which could play into your decision of what kind of vacuum you buy.
How to extend the life of a robot vacuum cleaner?
Apart from finding the best time for running your robot vacuum cleaner, you'll still have to do some basic maintenance every now and then. Brushes and filters, for instance, require attention as they will get dirty fast and accumulate debris such as hair. Extend this practice to the wheels, too, as this is where you'll often find hair tangling up. To stop the robot from bumping into furniture, give the sensor a thorough cleaning on occasion.
Ask yourself if you're making the device's job much harder than it has to be. For starters, clear any obstacles — such as toys and large debris — from its path, since colliding with these objects could damage its components. After a while, replace some of the moving parts like brushes and mops, and your unit will have a better chance of matching the lifespan that robot vacuum owners say is the average.