5 Cheap Robot Vacuums Worth Buying In 2026

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A robot vacuum is a great addition to just about any home or business. Many of the best models offer a wide range of cleaning features and robust companion apps that let you customize everything from when and where your bot vac cleans to how much suction power it uses. At one point, robot vacs were a bit of a boutique investment, but modern bots are far less expensive than their O.G. ancestors. Still, it's not uncommon to find a premium Roomba or Roborock model for more than $1,000.

Unfortunately, not everyone has the dough for a flagship robot vacuum, but rest assured, there are plenty of lower-cost bots in stores and online that sweep up dirt and pet hair like puck-shaped MVPs. And rest assured, if you're worried about mapping tech and other important features falling by the wayside, as most vacuum manufacturers have figured out how to incorporate many of these must-haves across their budget-friendly bot lineups.

Whether you're looking for one or two recommendations for a robot vacuum that won't break the bank, or you just want to learn more about these circular cleaners, we put together a list of five cheap robot vacuums that we think are worth buying in 2026. Each bot we selected was made by a reputable manufacturer with a firm footprint in the world of hands-free cleaning.