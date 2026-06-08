5 Cheap Robot Vacuums Worth Buying In 2026
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A robot vacuum is a great addition to just about any home or business. Many of the best models offer a wide range of cleaning features and robust companion apps that let you customize everything from when and where your bot vac cleans to how much suction power it uses. At one point, robot vacs were a bit of a boutique investment, but modern bots are far less expensive than their O.G. ancestors. Still, it's not uncommon to find a premium Roomba or Roborock model for more than $1,000.
Unfortunately, not everyone has the dough for a flagship robot vacuum, but rest assured, there are plenty of lower-cost bots in stores and online that sweep up dirt and pet hair like puck-shaped MVPs. And rest assured, if you're worried about mapping tech and other important features falling by the wayside, as most vacuum manufacturers have figured out how to incorporate many of these must-haves across their budget-friendly bot lineups.
Whether you're looking for one or two recommendations for a robot vacuum that won't break the bank, or you just want to learn more about these circular cleaners, we put together a list of five cheap robot vacuums that we think are worth buying in 2026. Each bot we selected was made by a reputable manufacturer with a firm footprint in the world of hands-free cleaning.
Roborock Q7 M5+
Roborock is never a vacuum maker to disappoint, and the $360 Roborock Q7 M5+ is one of the company's lower-cost bots that punches well above its weight class when it comes to mopping. If your home or business features many hardwood, linoleum, and tile surfaces, you'll take full advantage of the bot's customizable water flow and detachable pad design. The vac also features a LiDAR navigation system that builds and saves multi-floor maps for both you and your bot to reference. There's even an automated lift for clearing doorways and other room thresholds.
GearLab gave the M5+ a solid four out of five stars, and praised the low-cost bot for its mopping capabilities, app, and overall coverage. The publication listed "mediocre carpet cleaning" as a con, and a number of Amazon reviews mentioned it, too. One user mentioned that a buildup of long hair can impede the main brush's performance, while another said the bot doesn't do the best job on medium-to-high carpeting.
That said, the M5+ comes with the RockDock Plus, which houses a 2.7-liter dust bag that holds up to seven weeks' worth of dirt. The vac also delivers up to 10,000 Pa of suction power, up to 150 minutes of battery life, and compatibility with Google Home and Alexa ecosystems. Roborock also sells the Q7 M5+ without the RockDock Plus charger and dust holder.
Dreame L10s Ultra
Dreame is a trusted manufacturer with a massive fleet of vacuums to choose from, including the $300 Dreame L10s Ultra, a versatile bot vac that can mop hardwoods like a champ. The included multifunction dock handles water refills, detergent distribution, and mop pad drying; all you need to do is tell the L10s Ultra which rooms and floors to tackle.
The L10s Ultra is no slouch when it comes to performance, either. Delivering up to 5,300Pa of suction power, medium- to large-sized dust bunnies and other detritus are no match for this budget-friendly vacuum. However, RTINGS put this unit through a series of rigorous lab tests and found that the L10s Ultra doesn't generate enough suction to lift all particles from medium- to high-pile carpeting. While it may not be the best choice for a home without hard surfaces, the bot's obstacle-handling rig (a 3D light sensor and camera) does a great job of avoiding furniture legs, wires, and other on-the-ground pals.
Praise is also plentiful for the L10s Ultra on Amazon, where it earned a 4-star rating out of 5 based on over 1,200 reviews. Most folks love the vacuum's cleaning performance and mapping capabilities, but we did come across a few reports of the robot vac getting stuck or failing to clean. Fortunately, the vast majority of user feedback was 5-star, and it looks like customers who dealt with Dreame's support team had positive experiences.
Eufy 11S Max
Sometimes you just want a robot vacuum that doesn't require a companion app. We get it: learning the where and how of another user interface can be a royal pain, which is why we decided to feature the $280 Eufy 11S Max. Instead of mobile software, the 11S Max is controlled by the included remote and/or the buttons on the actual vacuum. According to Modern Castle, the 11S Max delivers exceptional cleaning across multiple floor types and produces up to 55 decibels, so it's also relatively quiet.
But because there aren't any digital mapping tools built into the bot, cleaning is 100% randomized and relies on infrared sensors to navigate the 11S Max between rooms. It's also worth noting that both Modern Castle's review and Eufy advise against purchasing the 11S Max if your home mostly uses high-pile carpeting. Those in need of a bot vac with mopping tech will want to look elsewhere, too.
The included HomeBase is small enough to tuck away in a corner, and it takes about 5-6 hours to fully recharge the 11S Max. There are also three suction levels to choose from, with the Max setting being the biggest battery drainer (up to 50 minutes of clean time). Just be careful when emptying the dustbin to prevent dirt from spreading everywhere, as the 11S Max also keeps costs down by not providing a combo charger or a dirt removal station.
TP-Link RV20 Max Plus
TP-Link has a solid reputation for automated consumer tech, and the $180 TP-Link RV20 Max Plus channels that into a great robot vac. With up to three cleaning hours on a single charge, the RV20 Max Plus delivers up to 5,300Pa of suction power and rocks an advanced LiDAR system for mapping and navigation. At only 3.27 inches tall, the Max Plus is slim enough to fit under most furniture, so the dust bunnies under your bed will finally meet their maker.
TP-Link designed the bot around its Mesh Grid Technology, so it vacuums and mops floors in a segmented way to ensure no spots are missed. It also has a detection feature that automatically ramps up suction when low-pile carpeting is detected, and it can store up to 60 days' worth of dirt before you need to replace the 3-liter bag in the base station. The Max Plus is also supported by a robust companion app and is compatible with Alexa and Google Home.
When PCMag tested the RV20 Max (the version that doesn't come with a base station), the publication gave the bot a 4 out of 5-star rating and applauded the vacuum's cleaning capabilities and numerous app features. The reviewer mentioned that the RV20 Max can struggle with peskier debris, and several Amazon users reported that pet hair can clog the vacuum. Still, the product earned a 4.1-star rating out of 5 (based on over 725 reviews), so it may be best to steer clear if your home is packed with pets that shed a lot.
iRobot Roomba 105
It would feel a bit weird if a robot vacuum roundup didn't include an iRobot product. After all, the "Roomba" sub-label is basically the unofficial spokesperson for all bot vacs. To that end, we've selected the $160 iRobot Roomba 105 to represent the brand's budget-friendly cleaning tech, and this bot actually uses LiDAR to map and navigate. Over at Vacuum Wars, the Roomba 105 impressed across multiple criteria, and even scored higher than average for navigation efficiency — a victory for any budget-tier bot vac.
What did Amazon users think of the cheapest Roomba on the market in 2026? Over 31,250 customers wrote in, and the Roomba 105 earned a 4.2 out of 5 stars. One happy user reported a much better experience compared to the older Roomba E-Series models and praised the vacuum's dustbin capacity, suction power, and LiDAR mapping. (The only con the user shared was that the iRobot app could use some TLC.)
While the manufacturer claims you'll get up to 200 minutes of cleaning time before a recharge is needed, it looks like a handful of Amazon shoppers ran into battery-life issues after only a couple of months. Vacuum War's battery tests mentioned middling efficiency, too. That said, if you don't mind breaking out the upright vac every so often (something that's advised when you own a robot vacuum anyway), the Roomba 105 is great for keeping things tidy between heftier cleaning sessions.
How we chose these cheap robot vacuums
Robot vacuums have gotten increasingly popular over the last several years, with most manufacturers now offering more than one budget-friendly model. When deciding which bots would make our list, we stuck with reliable, longstanding robot vacuum brands that specialize in bot vacs or in automated consumer tech. Price was a major factor, too, which is why none of our selections cost more than $360, and the cheapest is only $160.
We also leaned on professional, hands-on reviews from trusted publications whenever possible and looked at each bot's Amazon user feedback. And whenever possible, we chose cheap robot vacs that have a history of going on sale, which means you could save even more cash if you're buying today.