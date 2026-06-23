5 Useful Kindle Features You're Probably Not Using

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You might not know it, but Amazon offers quite a few useful Kindle features that often fly under the radar. These include things like rewards programs and monthly discounted ebooks, convenience features like the ability to send files to your Kindle, or built-in functionality like recaps of books so you can easily jump back into a story after a brief reprieve. If all you've been using your Kindle for is buying and reading ebooks, you should know about some of the more underrated features that can expand the usefulness of your device.

The features we'll cover below will be helpful whether you're looking to load up on fresh reads, trying to finally finish that novel you've been stuck on, or would like to bring along your own titles that aren't yet in a Kindle-supported format. And since not everyone uses their devices in the same way (there are plenty of different things you can do on a Kindle, after all), we made sure to include some lesser-known features that can help save time and money — something we can all appreciate.

So rather than use your Kindle for a singular purpose, it's time to expand your mind — and more importantly, your Kindle's functionality. Once you've given a few of these features a whirl, your Kindle should shine a bit brighter as the personalized digital reading station it was always meant to be.