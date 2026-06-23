What Owners Say Is The Biggest Problem With Foldable Phones

Foldable phones are enjoying a surge in popularity, with shipments expected to grow by over 20% in 2026 alone, according to a report at TechRT. In China alone, foldable phone sales have ballooned from 1.5 million in 2021 to over 10 million in 2025. The trend is buoyed by big (and pricey) releases like the Galaxy Z TriFold, which Asia got in 2025 and which is scheduled to reach the West sometime in 2026, and the persistent rumors of an upcoming foldable iPhone. On the other end of the spectrum, cheap options like this foldable Android mean they're not out of reach for the typical consumer.

That said, foldable phones remain very divisive. There seem to be two camps of foldable owners: those who purchased one and were put off the category forever, and those who became lifelong adherents after their first exposure. Even among fanatics, though, there are clearly some issues that linger around foldables that traditional slab phone owners don't have to deal with. Which one is the most problematic is the topic of some heated debate, but some top candidates are the durability of the hinge, the subpar battery life, and the strange aspect ratio.