This New Foldable Android Phone Is Incredibly Cheap – Maybe Too Cheap

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Foldable phones are an exciting form factor for anyone who has started to feel like modern smartphones have become boring. As the name suggests, you get a screen that can fold, and that makes these devices a bit exciting to use for some people. But if you've tried to buy a foldable phone on the market, you might already know about their premium prices. Just look at the prices of the best foldable phones, and you'll understand why you don't see many people using them. While flip-style foldables have made these kinds of devices a tad more affordable, they still cost $800 and above, which isn't cheap.

However, one company wants to change your perception of the expensive nature of foldable phones. Instead of buying expensive models from the likes of Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, Honor, and other brands, there is a new foldable Android phone called the NovaFlip that is shockingly cheap. At launch, the company said this flip-style foldable phone would start at an equivalent of around $315. For context, that means the NovaFlip costs less than half the price of Motorola's $800 2026 Razr.

That makes it really cheap for a foldable phone, perhaps even suspicious to some. However, this is, in fact, an actual device that was launched in India this April, and it went on sale this month. Interestingly, the phone is listed on the company's site for INR 49,999, which translates to about $519 based on the current exchange rate. Perhaps the AI-driven memory shortage that has affected many consumer electronics has caught up with the NovaFlip, too.