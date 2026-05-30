This New Foldable Android Phone Is Incredibly Cheap – Maybe Too Cheap
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Foldable phones are an exciting form factor for anyone who has started to feel like modern smartphones have become boring. As the name suggests, you get a screen that can fold, and that makes these devices a bit exciting to use for some people. But if you've tried to buy a foldable phone on the market, you might already know about their premium prices. Just look at the prices of the best foldable phones, and you'll understand why you don't see many people using them. While flip-style foldables have made these kinds of devices a tad more affordable, they still cost $800 and above, which isn't cheap.
However, one company wants to change your perception of the expensive nature of foldable phones. Instead of buying expensive models from the likes of Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, Honor, and other brands, there is a new foldable Android phone called the NovaFlip that is shockingly cheap. At launch, the company said this flip-style foldable phone would start at an equivalent of around $315. For context, that means the NovaFlip costs less than half the price of Motorola's $800 2026 Razr.
That makes it really cheap for a foldable phone, perhaps even suspicious to some. However, this is, in fact, an actual device that was launched in India this April, and it went on sale this month. Interestingly, the phone is listed on the company's site for INR 49,999, which translates to about $519 based on the current exchange rate. Perhaps the AI-driven memory shortage that has affected many consumer electronics has caught up with the NovaFlip, too.
The NovaFlip foldable sports mid-range smartphone specifications
Aside from its folding screen, everything else about the NovaFlip suggests it's a mid-range device. MediaTek's mid-range Dimensity 7300X processor powers this phone. The processor works in tandem with 8 GB of memory, and the device has 256 GB of internal storage for your apps and files. Being a flip-style phone, it comes with two displays: a small 3.0-inch AMOLED cover screen and a bigger 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2,790 by 1,188 pixels, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The camera setup comprises three lenses, including two on the rear and a single one on the front.
On the rear is a 50 MP primary shooter and a 2 MP depth camera, and on the inner foldable display is a single 32 MP front-facing camera for selfies housed in a punch-hole cutout. It comes with a 4,325 mAh battery, and charging shouldn't be a problem, as it supports speeds of up to 33 W. The phone comes with Android 15 out of the box, which is a bit dated at this point, especially when you consider the fact that Google introduced the first Android 17 beta in February.
The Ai+ NovaFlip 5G sets a precedent for cheaper foldable phones
The idea of a $300 foldable phone is exciting. Certainly, the NovaFlip might not seem like the perfect foldable device due to some of its hardware limitations, or because it comes from a brand you probably haven't heard of before. But whether or not the NovaFlip offers better value for the money than other expensive options doesn't matter. If a company like this can launch a foldable phone at such a price, it sets a precedent for cheaper devices in the future. And that possibility is what makes the Ai+ NovaFlip foldable phone exciting.
Perhaps we could also see the major Android phone companies release models with less powerful specifications at budget-friendly prices to make this form factor affordable. Up to this point, Motorola's Razr series has been the most affordable foldable phone in the U.S. With the company's Razr lineup, you can get a brand-new flip-style foldable phone for $700. For example, the Motorola Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition starts at $600, and you can even get it for less with a discount, as it has even sold for as low as $549 in the past.