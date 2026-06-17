5 Streaming Deals Worth Grabbing Before Amazon Prime Day Even Starts
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Another year means another wave of Amazon Prime Day deals. Spanning from June 23 to the 26, the event is a great way for Amazon Prime users to potentially save big on a variety of products from the retailer, including gadgets, televisions, accessories, and more. While the four-day affair doesn't start until the end of the month, this hasn't stopped a number of companies from offering deals early, including savings on popular streaming services.
When you pay $14.99/month or $139/year for an Amazon Prime subscription, you also get a subscription to Amazon Prime Video. This alone can be a good way to stream content, including the recent "Spider-Noir" hit starring Nicolas Cage — but you can also add additional streaming services to your subscription. Through these Prime Day deals, you can try a multitude of platforms for less than a buck. There are a number of services offering Prime members two months of access to their platforms for just $0.99/month.
For starters, if you've been wanting to give the series "From" a try, Prime is offering MGM+ (typically $7.99/month) at this reduced rate, though you can also get an ad-free experience to AMC+ (normally $10.99/month) for the same price — which is sure to please fans of the "The Walking Dead" universe. Should you really need it, there are some different ways you can access Amazon Prime free for a limited time, which may come in handy for those looking to take advantage of the shopping holiday.
Get big deals on these streaming platforms with Amazon Prime
"Star Trek" fans may want to jump on the Paramount+ plan (usually $8.99/month) that's also going for $0.99/month, as it can be a great way to catch "Stark Trek: Strange New Worlds" or even some addictive miniseries that can be completed in a weekend. Anime fans should also be aware that Crunchyroll is getting in on a similar discount with two months of a MegaFan subscription for less than a dollar — though it's normally $13.99/mo. The platform is going to be great for accessing modern-day hits like "My Hero Academia," but you can also catch classics like "Dragon Ball Z."
Finally, while AppleTV isn't taking part in offering two months of services for less than a buck a piece, you can get access to shows like "Severance," "Widow's Bay," and "Pluribus" for the same amount of time and just pay $5.99/month (normally $12.99). Amazon Prime members may be able to save big, but remember that these deals are subject to change and may not last long. These deals aren't too bad if you're bored with your current streaming selection or just want to try something new.