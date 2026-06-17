5 Streaming Deals Worth Grabbing Before Amazon Prime Day Even Starts

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Another year means another wave of Amazon Prime Day deals. Spanning from June 23 to the 26, the event is a great way for Amazon Prime users to potentially save big on a variety of products from the retailer, including gadgets, televisions, accessories, and more. While the four-day affair doesn't start until the end of the month, this hasn't stopped a number of companies from offering deals early, including savings on popular streaming services.

When you pay $14.99/month or $139/year for an Amazon Prime subscription, you also get a subscription to Amazon Prime Video. This alone can be a good way to stream content, including the recent "Spider-Noir" hit starring Nicolas Cage — but you can also add additional streaming services to your subscription. Through these Prime Day deals, you can try a multitude of platforms for less than a buck. There are a number of services offering Prime members two months of access to their platforms for just $0.99/month.

For starters, if you've been wanting to give the series "From" a try, Prime is offering MGM+ (typically $7.99/month) at this reduced rate, though you can also get an ad-free experience to AMC+ (normally $10.99/month) for the same price — which is sure to please fans of the "The Walking Dead" universe. Should you really need it, there are some different ways you can access Amazon Prime free for a limited time, which may come in handy for those looking to take advantage of the shopping holiday.