4 Ways You Can Use Amazon Prime For Free For A Limited Time

One of the easiest ways to use Amazon Prime for free is to sign up for the 30-day trial. Anyone with an Amazon account can sign up for this trial, but generally, it's only offered if you haven't used it or enrolled in a membership during the last 12 months.

To sign up, head to the Amazon Prime page to confirm the trial's availability. If you're logged in, you should see a notice at the top saying, "We're giving you a free 30-day trial of Prime." Click on the button that says "Start your free 30-day trial" and you're almost ready to start enjoying all of the benefits. If you're not logged into Amazon or you don't have an account, scroll down the page to find the same "30-day trial" button.

There are some important things to remember. You'll be asked to input a payment method, but to avoid being charged, you must cancel your Prime membership before the 30 days are up. If you forget to do this, you will be automatically charged $14.99 per month (plus tax) for the service until you cancel (or a better-value $139 annual fee if you switch to it later). These are the prices in the U.S., but similar fees will be charged to those in other countries.