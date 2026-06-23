3 Reasons To Ditch Your Amazon Alexa Device
Amazon Alexa was no doubt helpful to many people upon its initial release. However, these days, some users make the argument that virtually no one needs to be using Alexa anymore. Device owners cite a range of issues that have caused them to ditch their Alexa devices in favor of other speech-enabled assistants.
It's important to understand that every user is different. Depending on your specific needs and preferences, there are some Alexa gadgets you might determine are still worth buying in 2026. That said, before you spend money on a device that might not live up to your expectations, it's worth familiarizing yourself with the various reasons users have started to move on from Alexa.
If you currently have an Alexa device, this information might convince you to try a new product. If you don't, equipping yourself with this knowledge can help you make an informed purchase when shopping for this type of gadget. At the very least, if you suspect your Amazon device isn't worth using any longer, you might be happy to know you're not alone.
Alexa can make annoying suggestions
Amazon didn't become the behemoth it is today by missing opportunities for income. Unfortunately, this focus on squeezing every potential cent out of consumers has informed the company's approach to Alexa. The result? Alexa devices often make suggestions designed to sell services or products to users. These suggestions can be much more annoying than helpful.
For example, perhaps someone asks Alexa to identify and play a song based on a snippet of lyrics they remember. While it's certainly helpful that Alexa may comply with this request, an Alexa device might follow this up by offering a subscription to Amazon Music Prime. Users may be able to disable these suggestions by telling Alexa to stop saying "By the way," the words it often uses when it's about to make a suggestion, but users have found this is only a temporary solution. Although turning on Amazon Kids mode may stop these suggestions altogether, it can also disable other features you might want access to.
Alexa devices can be very helpful in many ways. However, when you realize these devices are also doing their best to make you give Amazon more of your money, you might want to start looking for alternatives.
Alexa doesn't always respond to commands
On Reddit's r/amazonecho community, users discussing complaints they have about Alexa explain why they may be done using these devices. Similar to the above, one issue users cite is the abundance of ads that can be difficult to ignore (and tolerate) when using Alexa.
On top of that, multiple users also complain that Alexa devices seem to eventually get very bad at serving the main purpose they're supposed to serve: responding to commands. One user explains how they often have to give a command or prompt twice, as the first time they do it seems to merely "wake up" the system. Other users claim they sometimes have to give commands as many as six times before Alexa will respond.
Lack of responsiveness is the primary issue Redditors cite in the thread linked to above. It's by no means the only issue, though. For instance, some also explain that Alexa devices sometimes seem to struggle to connect to their Wi-Fi. That's another example of a problem that could essentially render an Alexa device useless.
Privacy may be an issue with Amazon Alexa
Casual users might not think about the technical processes that are occurring in the background when they prompt an Alexa device. As such, they also might not consider certain privacy issues that can arise as a result of using Alexa.
Basically, every time you issue an audio command to an Alexa device, that audio gets transmitted to Amazon's cloud servers, where it can be processed. Although Amazon has offered Alexa devices that don't require this step in the past, the company has since discontinued the feature that allowed certain devices to handle prompts without sending them to the cloud. Unfortunately, there have been reports that Amazon contractors have sometimes listened to voice recordings from users, indicating what some might consider to be a massive breach of privacy.
Again, the points here aren't meant to suggest that absolutely no one should be using Alexa devices. You should simply know what the potential disadvantages of these devices are if you're in the market for a new device of this type. If you do decide to stick with Amazon Alexa, review some tips and tricks for getting the most out of your Alexa device.