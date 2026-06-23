3 Reasons To Ditch Your Amazon Alexa Device

Amazon Alexa was no doubt helpful to many people upon its initial release. However, these days, some users make the argument that virtually no one needs to be using Alexa anymore. Device owners cite a range of issues that have caused them to ditch their Alexa devices in favor of other speech-enabled assistants.

It's important to understand that every user is different. Depending on your specific needs and preferences, there are some Alexa gadgets you might determine are still worth buying in 2026. That said, before you spend money on a device that might not live up to your expectations, it's worth familiarizing yourself with the various reasons users have started to move on from Alexa.

If you currently have an Alexa device, this information might convince you to try a new product. If you don't, equipping yourself with this knowledge can help you make an informed purchase when shopping for this type of gadget. At the very least, if you suspect your Amazon device isn't worth using any longer, you might be happy to know you're not alone.