8 Amazon Alexa Gadgets Actually Worth Buying In 2026

Most smart thermostats adjust the temperature and may end up saving energy, but the Ecobee Smart Thermostat goes much further. This is one of the smartest thermostats out there, offering deep integration with Alexa along with excellent energy-saving features and a built-in speaker. As Alexa is baked into the thermostat itself, you can use it to check the temperature in various rooms, ask about the local weather, and even play music through the speaker.

Ecobee's Smart Thermostat Premium is also equipped with robust motion sensors. The Follow Me feature is particularly clever, as it detects which rooms are in use and adjusts the temperature to prioritize comfort. The crisp touchscreen display is easy to read and navigate, and you can use it to check air quality, weather, humidity levels, and, of course, change the temperature. Out of the box, it comes with one room sensor, which enables the system to manage multiple rooms. An additional pair of sensors will cost you $100.

With the app, you can set custom heating and cooling schedules, allow the system to adjust the temperature based on humidity, and add more sensors. The setup process is relatively straightforward, and adding more sensors is easy to handle within the app. Users on Amazon seem to appreciate its ease of use and functionality, as it has achieved a 4.3-star average rating with more than 3,900 reviews.