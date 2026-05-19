8 Of The Best AirPlay Speakers You Can Buy

The 2nd-generation Apple HomePod has been around since 2023, yet it remains an excellent option in 2026. This rounded, cylindrical speaker has a mesh coating on the exterior, and its sleek appearance with both black and white color options allows it to fit into any living space. The HomePod supports Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos, and lossless audio, provided you have an Apple Music subscription. Apple's room-sensing feature also works surprisingly well, with the HomePod automatically tuning the sound to the room it's in.

But it's not just about the features, as the HomePod is also sonically impressive. Overall clarity is great, there's a lot of detail in the output, and a welcome amount of spaciousness. With built-in temperature and humidity sensors, you can use the HomePod to trigger HomeKit automations — like closing the blinds if the room is hot. It also listens for smoke alarms, notifying you on your iPhone in case there's something to worry about. You also get support for Matter, a smart home connectivity standard, allowing the HomePod to talk to and control other smart home devices.

At $300, the HomePod is a worthy investment for those deep into the Apple ecosystem. If you use Apple Music and HomeKit and own an iPhone, the overall integration is excellent, and you're also getting great sound quality. You also get great support, as Apple continues to add features to the HomePod.