Marshall Milton A.N.C. Headphones Review: Pure Attitude, Better Sound

Over a year ago, I reviewed Marshall's Major V headphones, the company's entry-level option, and they became my go-to pair whenever I wanted to listen to my favorite tunes, despite lacking ANC, Dolby Atmos, or other fancy features; they were all about pure, simple rock 'n' roll. While I often think about how I ditched my AirPods Max for them, I couldn't help but wonder what a slightly more premium version of the Major V would be like.

Fortunately, in mid-May, the company released the Marshall Milton A.N.C. It shares many of the qualities I appreciate in the Major V, but with significant improvements across the board. Over the past month, I've used these headphones relentlessly, and was even lucky enough to experience them alongside the release of Paul McCartney's "The Boys of Dungeon Lane."

With these headphones, Marshall promises up to 80 hours of battery life, ANC and Transparency mode support, Bluetooth 6.0 and LE, in addition to revamped interior design and bigger cushions to make the passive noise cancelling better. After spending hours upon hours with these headphones on, traveling to China with them, and getting to experience them with all kinds of tunes, TV shows, and movies, here's what you need to know about the good, the bad, and the in-between about Marshall's new $229 cans that became my new go-to headphones.