Charlize Theron And Viggo Mortensen's Underseen Sci-Fi Movie Adapts A Pulitzer Prize-Winning Book

If you're a fan of grim dystopian literature, odds are you've heard of Cormac McCarthy. His novel "The Road" is widely considered one of the best examples of gritty, post-apocalyptic fiction ever written, widely praised for its ability to ground a personal narrative of a father and son in a setting where humanity has been nearly eradicated.

Despite the critical acclaim for the novel, which won the Pulitzer Prize and a number of other plaudits, the film version, also called "The Road," failed to connect with audiences (and failed to make our own list of the best movies about the end of the world). A star vehicle for Viggo Mortensen, who had turned in an excellent performance in the similarly bleak "A History of Violence" — which has the honor of being the last film released on VHS —the film adaptation was warmly received by critics.

However, it barely managed to scrape out $27M at the box office against a production budget of $25M, and is considered a significant flop, particularly with Charlize Theron also attached (though she appears only briefly in flashbacks as the protagonist's wife) and McCarthy penning the screenplay. Contrast that with another well-known film adaptation of McCarthy's work, "No Country for Old Men", which not only grossed more than $171M at the global box office but went on to win four Academy Awards, including Best Picture while featuring film's most realistic psychopath.