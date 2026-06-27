The 9 Best Linux Keyboard Shortcuts You Didn't Know You Needed

Whether you are directly installing Linux or switching from Windows, these keyboard shortcuts can help you navigate the OS and perform everyday tasks with ease. Sometimes, a shortcut's behavior varies depending on the Linux distribution you are using, but most work the same across all distros. Also, the Super key is one with the Windows logo on most systems.

Ctrl + Alt + T: If you are a Linux power user and extensively rely on Terminal, this shortcut can be used to instantly open it from anywhere.

Alt + F2: While Terminal is one of the most important parts of Linux, you can also run commands outside of it. Press Alt + F2 to open the Run dialog, and you can directly run commands or launch programs from here.

Ctrl + Q: This shortcut allows you to close the active program or any slowing down your computer without leaving the keyboard. Remember, some apps, like Google Chrome, don't support it.

Alt + PrintScreen: This lets you capture a screenshot of the active window instead of the entire desktop on most Linux desktops, eliminating the need to crop the screenshot later.