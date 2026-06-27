The 9 Best Linux Keyboard Shortcuts You Didn't Know You Needed
Linux may not be the most user-friendly operating system, but it's certainly one of the most productive. And a major reason behind this is the availability of a wide array of keyboard shortcuts you can use to streamline your workflow. Many keyboard shortcuts in Linux work the same way as they do in Windows, but there are other Linux shortcuts and hotkeys that you won't be able to stop using once you know them.
Whether you want more control over active apps and processes, seamlessly capture perfect-sized screenshots, run commands without launching Terminal, or simply work faster in Terminal, these Linux shortcuts will prove useful. This makes performing both everyday tasks and advanced operations simpler and quicker. Instead of reaching for the mouse every time, you can use these key combinations to streamline things. The best part is that you don't need to memorize dozens of shortcuts. Learning just a few (and their variations) is all it takes.
Desktop shortcuts
Whether you are directly installing Linux or switching from Windows, these keyboard shortcuts can help you navigate the OS and perform everyday tasks with ease. Sometimes, a shortcut's behavior varies depending on the Linux distribution you are using, but most work the same across all distros. Also, the Super key is one with the Windows logo on most systems.
Ctrl + Alt + T: If you are a Linux power user and extensively rely on Terminal, this shortcut can be used to instantly open it from anywhere.
Alt + F2: While Terminal is one of the most important parts of Linux, you can also run commands outside of it. Press Alt + F2 to open the Run dialog, and you can directly run commands or launch programs from here.
Ctrl + Q: This shortcut allows you to close the active program or any slowing down your computer without leaving the keyboard. Remember, some apps, like Google Chrome, don't support it.
Alt + PrintScreen: This lets you capture a screenshot of the active window instead of the entire desktop on most Linux desktops, eliminating the need to crop the screenshot later.
Terminal shortcuts
Terminal is one of the most important tools in Linux, especially for power users who prefer to interact with the system using commands. If you, too, rely on Terminal, these shortcuts will make it much simpler to use. You can terminate active commands and processes, fix common mistakes, or jump to specific parts of a command. Keep in mind that most Terminal shortcuts play a different role outside of it.
Ctrl + C: While the shortcut typically copies highlighted text in the graphical user interface, within Terminal, you can use it to terminate an active command or program instantly. This helps when something is taking too long to respond or is simply stuck.
Ctrl + U: If you have mistyped a command, use this shortcut to clear everything from the cursor's position to the beginning of the line. This way, you won't have to press the "Backspace" key repeatedly.
Ctrl + K: This is the opposite of the last shortcut, clearing everything from the cursor's position to the end of the line.
Ctrl + A and Ctrl + E: You can use these shortcuts for faster navigation within Terminal. While "Ctrl + A" takes the cursor to the beginning of the current command line, "Ctrl + E" moves it to the end.
Ctrl + W: If you made a small mistake while typing a command, this shortcut clears the last word before the cursor.