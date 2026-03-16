5 Things Linux Can Do That Windows 11 Can't

Linux updates are always optional. Okay, never say never, because there may come a time when a fork of Linux forces or annoyingly pesters you about updates. But as of this writing, that's not the case with most distros. You don't necessarily have to update the entire operating system to get important software packages either. Some of the more visual distros, like Linux Mint or Zorin OS, make it easy to check for, download, and install updates from a graphical interface — you can even automate the process if you want.

Most Linux distros are updated directly from the command line, instead. The command "sudo apt-get upgrade" can be executed as one complete update for the system and all packages, or you can use various changes to the command to hold upgrades, prevent them, or target only certain applications.

In other words, you have full control over what's updated, when those updates are downloaded and applied, and whether or not you even want to deal with the process altogether. Now, it is a good idea to update regularly to ensure you have the latest vulnerability and security fixes, just like you would with Windows updates. However, it's always on your terms, and you definitely have much more granular control over that process.