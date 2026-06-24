5 Forgotten Sci-Fi TV Shows From The '70s That You Have To Watch

The 1970s were host to the science fiction revolution with "Star Trek" making its mighty return in "The Motion Picture," "Star Wars" completely changing the genre in '77, and then there was TV. In the U.S., legendary shows like "The Six Million Dollar Man" and "Mork & Mindy" were dominating the airwaves. Over in the U.K., "Doctor Who" and a cavalcade of low-budget sci-fi ran rampant on the three channels available. You'll notice that some of these shows are quite dour in their representation of the future.

At the time, 1970s sci-fi, outside the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, was a bleak affair. "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," "A Clockwork Orange," and even some of the later "Planet of the Apes" movies are just some examples of depressing or miserable visions of a future or world. To be fair, the world was going through quite a bit, especially with the U.S. in the midst of its Cold War and the U.K. dealing with rolling blackouts, riots, and strikes as the government waded in.

These science fiction shows are not only worth tracking down to watch, but are also really great time capsules for getting a feel of the time. The 1970s, looking back, weren't great, but at least they produced some really good science fiction out of their complete depressive state.