Nimble's New Power Bank Splits In Half So You Can Charge A Friend's Phone Too

One of the major drawbacks of owning an electronic device is that it eventually runs out of battery power. Being out and about with your smartphone only to discover you have a low battery is never fun. Sure, you could solve this by just picking up any of the fastest-charging banks you can buy in 2026, but one company has come up with a novel device that lets you share power with a friend in a unique way (if you want to, that is).

Though charging packs with multiple USB connectors to charge multiple devices really aren't anything new, accessory company Nimble has decided to make things even easier for users by developing a charging bank that can split in two for sharing power. When the Nimble Sharepower Portable Charger is whole, it provides 10,000mAh of charging power via USB-C, yet users can also split the device into two 5,000mAh charging banks for more charging options.

The device has additional features that make it good for sharing, including built-in USB-C cables and an LED screen to display information. Users will be able to find the device touting itself as the world's first shareable battery at Apple retail stores and online. Though it may not revolutionize how users think of charging packs, it's always interesting to see how companies can take an old product and turn it into something different, and the capabilities of this charger may make it more than a gimmick.