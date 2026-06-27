Nimble's New Power Bank Splits In Half So You Can Charge A Friend's Phone Too
One of the major drawbacks of owning an electronic device is that it eventually runs out of battery power. Being out and about with your smartphone only to discover you have a low battery is never fun. Sure, you could solve this by just picking up any of the fastest-charging banks you can buy in 2026, but one company has come up with a novel device that lets you share power with a friend in a unique way (if you want to, that is).
Though charging packs with multiple USB connectors to charge multiple devices really aren't anything new, accessory company Nimble has decided to make things even easier for users by developing a charging bank that can split in two for sharing power. When the Nimble Sharepower Portable Charger is whole, it provides 10,000mAh of charging power via USB-C, yet users can also split the device into two 5,000mAh charging banks for more charging options.
The device has additional features that make it good for sharing, including built-in USB-C cables and an LED screen to display information. Users will be able to find the device touting itself as the world's first shareable battery at Apple retail stores and online. Though it may not revolutionize how users think of charging packs, it's always interesting to see how companies can take an old product and turn it into something different, and the capabilities of this charger may make it more than a gimmick.
Nimble Sharepower Portable Charger wants you to share with a friend
There are plenty of cool things power banks can do, but what makes the $79.95 Nimble Sharepower Portable Charger clever is that it's really two independent 5,000mAh chargers that can be combined into a single charging unit. When joined together in Stack Mode, the single charging pack can deliver up to 10,000 mAh at 35W to three separate devices. When pulled apart for Share Mode, they provide 20W of power.
Additionally, the Sharepower includes a built-in USB-C cable in each module, and the primary module also features an LED screen that displays charge levels and status. For the secondary module, there are also LED indicators to show how much power it can provide. The device itself is also composed of over 90% recycled materials and ships in packaging free of plastic.
On the Apple Store, the Nimble Sharepower is available in white, pink, and blue. The charging device is also available directly on Nimble's website, where it also has the same color options. Even for those who don't want to share with a friend, Nimble's charger still has some use cases, such as leaving one module at an office desk to charge a device while you take the other with you to power your phone. Just remember never to plug a USB hub into a power bank, even if it can split into two.