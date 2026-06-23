The Reason Why European iPads Don't Come With A Charger In The Box

When Apple announced new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in mid-2024, European users realized there was something off about their iPad boxes compared to the ones across the globe: the power brick was missing. While Apple never addressed this change, it's likely due to the European Commission's Common Charger Directive, which forces tech companies to only sell devices with a USB-C port in Europe. Instead, consumers are supposed to be given a choice to include a charging brick if they need one as a way to avoid e-waste.

However, as tensions between the European Commission and Apple escalated, the American company, instead of offering customers an option of choosing between adding a power brick or not, decided to quietly remove it from the box, and offer the once guaranteed accessory as a standalone purchase. Worse than that, Apple didn't lower the price of its iPads, meaning that in Europe, getting an iPad and adding a proper power brick costs a few more euros.

Additionally, the change did not only affect iPads, but also MacBooks, as Apple's laptops no longer include a power brick, either. With that in mind, customers need to pay extra for that. In the case of a 14-inch MacBook Pro, customers need to pay an extra 85 euros to get a 96W power brick, making these tech products a lot more expensive than they already are.