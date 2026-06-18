The Steam Workshop Is Being Used To Spread Malware To Thousands Of Users

One of the best arguments for buying games through Steam is the Steam Workshop. This community hub lets users seamlessly download and install mods for their favorite games. No searching for the right files and the folders they go in; Steam Workshop does all the hard work. However, since all the content is user-created, sometimes malicious coders upload virus-laden items, and victims are often none the wiser.

Earlier this week, Kaspersky (yes, the company that made an antivirus suite the FCC called a national security threat) blew the whistle on a new virus that hijacks Steam user accounts. This news came several months after the FBI warned about seven Steam games hiding malware. According to Kaspersky, hackers are exploiting the sharing features of Steam Workshop's Wallpaper Engine. Unlike your average computer wallpaper, the Wallpaper Engine specializes in animated wallpapers (think the animated backgrounds you can get on your Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5), so there's more space for hackers to hide malicious code.

Kaspersky's analysis indicates that while only "dozens" of these malware-laden wallpapers exist, they are extremely popular — each has been downloaded thousands or tens of thousands of times. While anyone who installs the wallpapers will get infected, currently the people who built them are mostly targeting Chinese players. How so? The art styles and titles are "tailored specifically to them." 89% of all victims hail from China, followed by Russia at 5.5%.