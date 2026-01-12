5 Obscure Windows Apps You Didn't Know You Needed

Studies show that blue light from electronic devices has a negative impact on sleep quality. So if you work on your computer late into the night, then you probably aren't getting the best sleep. Plus, your eyes get so strained from the bright screen light that it becomes harder to focus. That's why one of the essential Windows apps you should install first is a screen color-temperature tool like f.lux.

What f.lux does is adjust your screen's color temperature from cool to warm, similar to Windows Night Light. But instead of turning on abruptly and making the transition feel jarring, f.lux changes the color temperature gradually. This automatically happens in the background throughout the day and is barely noticeable. But by the time you're ready for bed, your screen actually looks warm and comfortable enough to use.

Compared to Windows' Night Light, which only offers a basic intensity slider and scheduler, f.lux has more integrated features. For one, you can choose from modes and effects like Movie Mode, Darkroom Mode, Recommended Colors, and Soft White (applies a soft glow to your screen without lowering the color temperature). If you want a more custom look, you can opt to choose the temperatures yourself too. The app works system-wide just like Night Light, but with more flexibility. You can turn it off for certain apps, disable it until sunrise, or let it pause when using full-screen apps. F.lux can even pair with Philips Hue smart lights. This way, your smart bulbs also change colors depending on what your screen looks like.

Some downsides to f.lux are that it doesn't have brightness control and can only change the screen's color. It might also look different from one monitor to the next.