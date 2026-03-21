FBI Warns Of 7 Steam Games Containing Hidden Malware

After the FBI recently warned about replacing certain Wi-Fi routers, the agency is now turning to gamers for help in the ongoing fight against malware. The federal agency has issued a public statement asking for victims to come forward affected by malware hiding inside video games hosted on Valve's Steam games platform. Their statement lists several games that were available on Steam, which include BlockBlasters, Chemia, Dashverse / DashFPS, Lampy, Lunara, PirateFi, and Tokenova.

These titles were available on Steam between May of 2024 and January of 2026, but it's not the first time malware has been found inside video games. None of these titles were massive successes, with SteamDB indicating that PirateFi may have had the largest user-base with around 11 players at its peak thirteen months ago, but with it being removed, complete statistical data could be inaccurate.

PirateFi was a free-to-play web3 title, but it's unclear just how many players the game actually had, each potentially allowing for an infection vector. A circulated post on Telegram searching for a paid chat moderator position with the PirateFi team suggested that the game had over 7,000 players, all of whom could potentially be affected by malware.