Spotify Can Help You Avoid Overpaying For Concert Tickets - But Only If You're A Super Fan

There's nothing worse than going to buy tickets for a concert to one of your favorite artists only to find all of them sold out and being resold online for double or even triple the price. Ticket resellers have become the bane of many concertgoers in recent years, and we've even seen members of the U.S. government call out how Ticketmaster handles ticket sales and the problem with resellers. However, Spotify may have a new solution, as the music streaming platform has announced a new feature called Reserved.

According to Spotifys's breakdown for the new feature, Reserved is a partnership with Live Nation that is powered by Ticketmaster. Starting in June, the streaming service will allow fans to purchase up to two tickets before the general sale goes live. Sounds like a pretty solid deal, especially for those who love going to concerts. However, there is a big catch.

Spotify says that eligibility for Reserved will be based on a "wide range of signals." This range includes shares of songs, saves, the number of times you've streamed songs by the artist, and even your location. So, you'll probably need to be something of a super fan if you have any hopes of taking advantage of the system.