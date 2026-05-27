Spotify Premium Just Added A Brand New Perk For Audiobook Fans

As one of the largest streaming services available, Spotify is continuously adding new features meant to improve the audience's experience. Recently, the company introduced free fitness videos for Spotify Premium users, and the Spotify app for tablets was completely revamped in April 2026. Now, after celebrating 20 years as an audio streaming service, the company is introducing a feature that's meant to get users more interested in consuming audiobooks and narrated content.

Announced in a press release, Spotify's latest feature is simply known as Articles, and it's a way for users to stream narrated magazine articles from a variety of publications. While Spotify Premium users will be able to access this content through their monthly audiobook allowance, those using a free account can retrieve individual articles for $1.99. Each article is less than two hours long, and they're built in-house by the Spotify Audiobooks team. However, it's worth noting that some content will be made with artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the press release, these shorter-form audio sessions aren't just about keeping audiences informed on the latest news — the new Articles are also meant to serve as an inspiration point for users to grow accustomed to longer audio content. Licensing Lead for Spotify Audiobooks Colleen Prendergast states, "By bringing shorter form content into the mix, we're meeting audiences where they are to help build healthy listening habits, ultimately growing engagement with books over time."