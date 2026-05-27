Spotify Premium Just Added A Brand New Perk For Audiobook Fans
As one of the largest streaming services available, Spotify is continuously adding new features meant to improve the audience's experience. Recently, the company introduced free fitness videos for Spotify Premium users, and the Spotify app for tablets was completely revamped in April 2026. Now, after celebrating 20 years as an audio streaming service, the company is introducing a feature that's meant to get users more interested in consuming audiobooks and narrated content.
Announced in a press release, Spotify's latest feature is simply known as Articles, and it's a way for users to stream narrated magazine articles from a variety of publications. While Spotify Premium users will be able to access this content through their monthly audiobook allowance, those using a free account can retrieve individual articles for $1.99. Each article is less than two hours long, and they're built in-house by the Spotify Audiobooks team. However, it's worth noting that some content will be made with artificial intelligence (AI).
According to the press release, these shorter-form audio sessions aren't just about keeping audiences informed on the latest news — the new Articles are also meant to serve as an inspiration point for users to grow accustomed to longer audio content. Licensing Lead for Spotify Audiobooks Colleen Prendergast states, "By bringing shorter form content into the mix, we're meeting audiences where they are to help build healthy listening habits, ultimately growing engagement with books over time."
The new Articles feature brings narrated magazines to Spotify
According to the press release, over 650 "long-form magazine articles" are now available through the new Spotify Articles section. This includes articles from publications like GQ, Wired, Rolling Stone, and more. Serving as an accompaniment to other narrated audio like podcasts, the press release states that "Articles on Spotify give listeners in supported markets another way to go deeper on the artists, stories, and topics they care about."
Speaking to TechCrunch about the new update, the company states that some of the narrated articles rely on a blend of AI and human voices, and Spotify promises that anything created by artificial intelligence will be labeled as such. Of course, Spotify is no stranger to AI, as the company also announced in May 2026 that users will be able to generate podcasts through their own custom topics thanks to artificial intelligence.
Along with Free users accessing Articles for $1.99, Premium members can use their allotted Audiobook listening time. How much time you have depends on the type of Premium account you have, though you can check how many hours you have left on mobile by navigating to your profile, selecting Settings and privacy, tapping Account, selecting your plan, and then selecting Track your included hours and top ups. You can also track your listening time through a Spotify link. Even if there are some uncomfortable truths to using Spotify, it will be interesting to see if this new feature gets users more engaged with different narrated content.