Spotify Just Introduced Fitness Videos – And They're Free For Premium Users

Spotify has launched a new product that expands the company's reach beyond music streaming, though the new experience is deeply related to music. Many people listen to music while working out, and Spotify decided to meet the needs of those users with a new offering: guided fitness videos available to Premium subscribers. The feature is similar to Apple's Fitness Plus subscription or the Peloton workout videos, but Spotify isn't charging extra for access. The new Fitness hub is available inside the Spotify app on mobile, desktop, and TV, featuring workout videos from various content creators.

Spotify Premium users also have access to over 1,400 ad-free classes from the Peloton catalog, which may be another reason to switch to Spotify for specific workouts. Spotify explained in a press release that the Peloton catalog will cover various workout types, including outdoor running, strength, cardio, yoga, and meditation. Available Peloton Instructors include Rebecca Kennedy, Ally Love, and Rad Lopez, who Spotify calls "fan favorites." The Peloton content will be available in English, Spanish, and German, according to a Peloton announcement.

Spotify Free users will have access to dozens of curated playlists, with Spotify highlighting specific workout classes from creators that will be available in the app initially. Yoga with Kassandra, Caitlin K'eli Yoga, Sweaty Studio, Chloe Ting Home Workouts, Pilates Body by Raven, Abi Mills Wellness, and Sophiereidfit are a few of the video classes that are available to Free users as of this writing. Spotify notes that other creators will also be featured, and it's likely that the list of content creators making fitness videos will grow over time.