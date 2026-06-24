5 Apple TV Remote Replacements That Users Swear By

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The Apple TV is one of the most interesting products Apple sells. While most smart TVs already offer an easy way for people to access their favorite TV shows, movies, and games, there's something special about the Apple TV that makes its experience a lot better if you're really into Apple's ecosystem. Whether you have a really old Apple TV or one of the latest set-top boxes, it's possible that you might have dropped your remote and completely ruined it. If that's the case, then you're looking at a $59 replacement. If you're not willing to pay that price, there are several Apple TV remote options that users swear by and won't cost you as much, including from Function101, Loutoc, Nettech, and more.

Some Apple TV remotes look remarkably similar to the real deal, while others can be used with a wide range of devices, including your own smart TV. The options have different sizes and buttons, but none of them allow you to interact with Siri, which requires you to use the original remote, the iPhone, or Apple Watch apps.

For those looking to avoid busting your budget, all these are priced below Apple's official Apple TV remote, although the features they offer do sometimes differ. If you're tired of using your iPhone as the Apple TV remote replacement for your set-top box, BGR has selected some of the best alternatives available right now.