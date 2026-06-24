5 Apple TV Remote Replacements That Users Swear By
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The Apple TV is one of the most interesting products Apple sells. While most smart TVs already offer an easy way for people to access their favorite TV shows, movies, and games, there's something special about the Apple TV that makes its experience a lot better if you're really into Apple's ecosystem. Whether you have a really old Apple TV or one of the latest set-top boxes, it's possible that you might have dropped your remote and completely ruined it. If that's the case, then you're looking at a $59 replacement. If you're not willing to pay that price, there are several Apple TV remote options that users swear by and won't cost you as much, including from Function101, Loutoc, Nettech, and more.
Some Apple TV remotes look remarkably similar to the real deal, while others can be used with a wide range of devices, including your own smart TV. The options have different sizes and buttons, but none of them allow you to interact with Siri, which requires you to use the original remote, the iPhone, or Apple Watch apps.
For those looking to avoid busting your budget, all these are priced below Apple's official Apple TV remote, although the features they offer do sometimes differ. If you're tired of using your iPhone as the Apple TV remote replacement for your set-top box, BGR has selected some of the best alternatives available right now.
Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV
The Function101 Button Remote is easily one of the best replacements around. Reviewed by hundreds of users, they swear this rubberized device feels similar to a classic Roku clicker. According to the manufacturer, the Function101 Button Remote doesn't need to unpair your Siri Remote, but works in addition to it.
With Bluetooth Low Energy, users can rest assured that this remote is going to last for a long time, as it's really power efficient. Even though it doesn't feature Siri voice control, the remote has all the necessary buttons to control the experience on Apple TV, including adjusting volume, turning the set-top box on and off, muting the sound, navigating through apps, and more.
Unlike the Apple TV remote, this one uses two AAA batteries. The manufacturer also says that this remote works with all major streaming apps, and customers can even take advantage of the remote with other devices as well, as it's not limited to the Apple TV. Costing between $30 and $40, the company also offers bundles with more remotes at once, which can make the final price a lot cheaper. With that, if you need to switch several remotes at your place or gift to family members, you can get a better price with it.
Loutoc replacement remote for Apple TV 4K
A more budget option, Loutoc's replacement remote is made as a tactile alternative to the SIri Remote, and it's compatible with Apple TV 4K and HD models. With more reliable physical hardware than Apple's glass trackpad, this remote features 11 responsive tactile buttons. It operates via infrared connectivity, and the remote integrates universal power and volume programming to sync with the set-top box and all major TV brands. Like the other options on this list, this one runs on two standard AAA batteries, making it convenient to replace them when the time comes instead of having to find a cable to recharge the remote.
Buyers praise this remote for being a budget option and offering refreshing simplicity thanks to its "plug-and-play" performance. After all, what might make some customers go for Apple's official replacement instead of an alternative is the fear of the remote not working. However, customers say that the pairing process is very straightforward, with the remote working right out of the box.
That said, this is an affordable fix for those who've lost or broke their expensive original remote. This remote is perfect for customers who think the Siri Remote is too fragile, with a bad touch interface, and a high price tag. For $9.99, this remote looks like a combination of all iterations of the Apple TV remote, preserving what's best from each revision.
Nettech replacement control
Also similar to Apple's current Siri Remote, Nettech's replacement remote is another highly capable universal alternative that has a good balance between cost and functionality. Not only is this remote designed to work with all Apple TV models, it offers user-friendly ergonomics for the comfortable, intuitive navigation customers are used to with Apple's set-top box.
Unlike other models, this one can be charged with a USB cable, which is great when you don't feel like hunting through your place for batteries. Bought and reviewed by thousands of customers, they say this remote control works seamlessly with the Apple TV and TVs in general. Some customers note that this device is slightly thicker than Apple's model, but still gets the job done. Amazon's customers suggest that users should take a second to look at the manual, as you can get a better understanding of how this remote works and enjoy a hassle-free experience.
For $29.99, another important perk of this remote is that the company offers a year-long warranty, ensuring that customers have enough time to get used to the remote, operate it properly, and get support if anything goes sideways. Nettech also offers a cheaper version of this remote, but customers often complain about how hard they need to press buttons, and how, sometimes it doesn't work as smoothly as expected, so if you want an Apple TV remote replacement, you should get the more expensive version.
Yosun replacement remote
Another affordable option at $9.99, Yosun's replacement remote doesn't have the fanciness of the Apple TV remote, but focuses on a straightforward experience for anyone who just wants to navigate Apple's set-top box. This alternative comes with a one-year warranty and features a lightweight, classic black clicker that replaces touch gestures with a tactile directional pad and physical buttons. It uses infrared to connect, and users can take advantage of this remote up to 20 meters away from Apple's set-top box. According to the manufacturer and customers, you just need to place the two AAA batteries in the remote and it starts to work immediately.
This remote includes dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons that can be programmed to control not only the Apple TV but Samsung, LG, and Sony TVs. Still, since this remote uses IR, users won't get any voice or Siri support. For that, they might need to use their iPhone instead.
In general, customer reviews say they're relieved by how simple the experience is, as they were frustrated about smartphone remote apps, and this cheap, yet easy setup was what they needed. As with other replacements, customers praise that they don't get accidental swipes and phantom clicks with this remote, while this sometimes happened with Apple's TV Remote.
Channel Master simple remote
Last but not least, another solid option reviewed by many customers is the Channel Master Simple Remote (CM-7000XRC). This remote is noticeably larger and sturdy than Apple's original Siri remote, which makes it harder to lose between the couch cushions or shatter if it hits the floor. This infrared remote works with a solid 30-foot line-of-sight range, and works straight out of the box with Apple TV 4K and HD models. It mimics all native buttons, including the Home Button, and offers a dedicated playback control cluster at the bottom. This remote can be easily programmed with a built-in code search to handle power, volume, and mute for your TV or soundbar.
Still, like the other remotes, it doesn't have Bluetooth or a microphone, so Siri voice commands are unavailable. Buyers love this remote for its predictability, and how straightforward it is to navigate menus. The biggest praises come from people who were losing their minds over accidental swipes and phantom clicks on the official Apple TV Remote.
This remote uses two AAA batteries, and also features an LED indicator when the battery is low, which is great to warn you when it might be getting about the time to replace the AAA cells. For $29, the Channel Master Simple Remote is one of the best options available at Amazon, and you can replace Apple's Siri Remote without suffering too much.
Methodology
I'm a long-time Apple TV user. Having owned the third-gen Apple TV, the first-gen Apple TV 4K, and the third-gen Apple TV 4K, I also experienced several iterations of the Apple TV Remote, with its rights and wrongs. I remember when Apple introduced the iPod-like click wheel and how long it took different streaming platforms to support the experience, which is why so many customers complain about how unreliable Apple's remote can be when they're trying to move forward or backwards in a song, movie, or TV show.
While I'd rather spend a bit more money just for the sake of having the original experience, which means I'd be able to use Siri and integrate the remote and even find it if it gets misplaced, these remotes have been reviewed by hundreds and sometimes thousands of real customers that mistakenly broke their Apple TV Remote or who spent a lot of time trying to find the perfect replacement for Apple's solution.
In addition, I'm a sucker for good remotes. I really dislike TV remotes that feature more buttons than I can handle, and if I need to look too much into a remote to find a button, then I know there's something wrong with it. With these, however, customers have always praised how easy and straightforward the experience is, so this is why I think these are some of the best Apple TV Remote replacements you can get today.