How Does Space-Based Solar Power Get To Earth?

Being able to capture solar energy in space and then transfer it down to Earth would allow for an almost unlimited collection of energy, and it would help alleviate concerns that fossil fuel is ruining solar energy efforts. On top of that, it would help negate the effects of shadows and clouds on the collection of solar energy with solar panels. But, how exactly do we get the energy we collect in space back down to Earth? Well, there are currently two methods that scientists are working to use: laser-based and microwave-based.

The efforts to capture solar energy in space are far from limited, though. use solar power to generate near endless energy in space, and it's likely space agencies will turn to solar energy to help power moon bases as more countries strive to explore the lunar south pole in a search for water. However, here on Earth, finding a way to bring that power back down to the surface is also crucial. Especially as we continue to see growing concerns over climate change and the effects of generating power with fossil fuels. Capturing power in space is simple. Without clouds or other hindrances to stop the solar energy from hitting solar panels, we just need to put the hardware in place and wait for the energy to build up. However, transferring it through the atmosphere and clouds is another story. But, that's a problem scientists have been cracking away at for years, and this is how they plan to do it.