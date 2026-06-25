What That Warning Sign Next To Your Xbox Games Actually Means

If you find yourself turning on your Xbox Series S or X to play a game only to discover you can't play it, there may be a valid reason. It's a good idea to take a closer look at the game to see if there are any symbols or icons on it. If you notice a triangle with an exclamation point on the game's thumbnail, it's possible that this symbol appearing the result of an Xbox bug. If that's the case, Xbox recommends restarting your system. But, generally, the triangle with an exclamation point means the game is not playable for you because you haven't purchased it.

You may be thinking that you actually have bought the game, used game sharing or played it through Xbox Game Pass. If the latter is true, you'll want to check and see if the game is still on Game Pass. Xbox adds and removes games from Game Pass periodically, so ensure that it's actually still available. If it's not, you can keep an eye out in case it's added again in the future. If you know you do own the game and the badge still shows up after a restart, you will need to make sure you are signed into the account that purchased it. Once you're signed into the right account or you've purchased the game, the icon should go away and you can play it.