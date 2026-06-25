This Is What Aircraft Carrier Radar Systems Actually Look Like Up Close

Radar technology on board nuclear-powered aircraft carriers like the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) are one of the most critical situational awareness tools used in carrier-based combat today. Crew members sit inside a dark room called the Combat Information Center (CIC), using radar screens to identify and track potential threats or targets. A video from The Navy Channel gives a unique look inside the CIC of the USS Gerald R Ford, showing technology that is far more advanced than carriers of the past.

Carrier-based radars were first introduced as far back as the 1930s, featuring rudimentary aircraft or ship detection at ranges up to about 100 nautical miles, and interfaces that were highly manual to operate. Radar scopes featured circular guidelines showing target bearing relative to the ship, and this information was used to pinpoint a target's location. Today, radar returns are no longer viewed as single-information-sources, but, instead, they rely on aggregated views of multiple sensors both on and off the ship, to form a real-time picture of threats and enemy movements. Radar interfaces started out as basic radar scopes displayed on cathode-ray tubes, and they have developed over time where they are now shown on large desktop monitors.