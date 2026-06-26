5 TVs You Should Use Outside This Summer

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There are many factors to consider when shopping for a new TV, which makes it a daunting task in and of itself. But if you're interested in a TV you can comfortably watch from the outside while soaking in the sun by the pool during summer in your backyard or while taking in the breeze on your spacious patio, it becomes even more challenging. Regular living room televisions simply don't cut it for outdoor use, as watching outside exposes a TV to elements that can affect the overall experience or even damage it.

And that's because regular sets aren't built to handle extreme environmental elements well, such as heat and moisture. A TV meant for outdoor use also needs to have enough brightness to counter direct sunlight and fight reflections to make sure the image quality stays sharp. While dedicated TVs for outdoor use exist, regular models can also work as long as you put some strategies in place, such as using an enclosure to shield them from environmental elements.

To make your work easier when shopping for an outdoor TV this summer, we've scoured the web to find models that will deliver the best experience. Our selection includes a mix of regular and outdoor-dedicated TVs like Samsung's The Terrace.