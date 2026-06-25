4 Reasons I Chose A Google Pixel Over Other Android Phones

Considering Apple and Samsung always take the largest slices of the cake that is the U.S. phone market, Google's Pixel line is still a bit of an underdog. Though carrying a Pixel may bump down your bragging points, it can easily match both the iPhone and Samsung feature-by-feature. Taking it a notch further, there are plenty of solid reasons to buy a Google Pixel according to its owners, who often insist the device does a lot of stuff better than the dynamic duo.

For starters, Consumer Reports says the Pixel 10 Pro goes neck and neck with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, save for a tiny preference for Samsung's processor over Google's Tensor G5 chip. The marginal win may not be as glorious because Google's 2025 offering is much cheaper, and you can often grab it for approximately $100 less. The same general idea applies when comparing it with other Android phones.

In my personal experience (and the experience of many others on the interwebs), a Google Pixel simply provides more value for the money when it comes to real-world usage. Importantly, it's bloat-free (looking at you, Samsung) while still remaining deeply customizable (looking at you, Apple), and it offers an unbelievable camera experience. In short, it's an all-around device that will be snappy for years if you take good care of it.