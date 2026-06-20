4 Disadvantages Of Buying A Google Pixel Phone
Buying a new Android phone and choosing the brand that best fits your needs is an ongoing conundrum that many experienced tech consumers keep trying to solve. Simply put, there's no such thing as one-size-fits-all. While the ecosystem across different Android devices is tightly knit, the software, hardware, and even the core experience can vary widely.
Look at Google's Pixel UI versus Samsung's One UI skin, for example. Both offer exceptionally powerful experiences, but one is closer to Android stock (Google), while the other is far from it (Samsung). While that doesn't necessarily make one better than the other — it is still a matter of personal preference, after all — it can be disadvantageous if you are someone brand-new to smartphone technology, or even a long-time Apple user looking to take the plunge into Android territory.
Though given Android's close ties to Google, many might look to buy a Google Pixel before other options. While the Google Pixel tends to offer a relatively clean, straightforward experience with its UI and apps, it still has some cons that might deter some users from procuring a Pixel as their primary phone.
Pixel UI is designed for a minimalist
You will either love or hate the Pixel UI that Google uses on its Pixel smartphone lineup. In general, Pixel UI is meant to be a cleaner, minimalist experience without extra bloat weighing it down. But that also means it is limited in customization options outside of the Material You theming and third-party icon packs or launchers.
While Material You is an interesting concept, some have reported that the wallpaper and color combination options have felt more muted and less pronounced than they would have liked. But since Material You was released with Android 12, Google has evolved it into a more advanced form, combining the efforts of Material 3 Expressive and the latest available Material Design engine to add a bit more oomph to the UI, including animations and AI-generated wallpapers and icons. But beyond the built-in options, there isn't much to customize — especially compared to Samsung's Good Lock customization features, which can redefine how a phone looks.
You become more locked into Google apps
The Pixel is Google's proprietary smartphone, so it shouldn't be a surprise that if you use one, you become more locked into Google's ecosystem. However, that isn't as scary as it sounds, since you can still use third-party apps to replace some of the default options. But it does come with some downsides. Samsung's, OnePlus', and Motorola's app alternatives all have features that you can't access unless you own a device from the manufacturer. Most of those devices will have the Google apps available, in addition to their own apps. But if you really want true app freedom without Google's Play Store constraints, then you might want to consider sideloading.
Sideloading, while it now has more friction and stricter verification than before, is still possible by following the new aggressive Advanced Flow sequence, which includes a 24-hour lock. If you are trying to minimally use Google — as in avoiding the Google Play Store altogether to access apps — you can do so, but it won't go without consequences. Generally speaking, these phones still function much better if you stick to the Google Play Store, mainly because updates for your system apps are pushed through Google Play Services. So if you don't love Google apps and services, it's best to avoid a Google Pixel.
No expandable storage
Unfortunately, this isn't just an issue with the Google Pixel. Other premium devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S series since the Galaxy S21, also lack an expandable storage option, often as a ploy to push users to rely on cloud storage instead, or pay for a newer model. As of right now, none of the new Google Pixel phones have expandable storage, so in terms of hardware, what you buy is what you get. That's not exactly ideal if you plan to make good use of Google's seven-year software promise and hold on to your phone for so many years. The best way around that is to either use your Pixel device's storage conservatively, use a USB-C flash drive, or rely on cloud services to keep your data accessible.
Sadly, cloud storage isn't always cheap, though some services aren't as pricey as Google One. It can also be a mistake to keep everything in the cloud instead of backing up your most sensitive files to a more secure location. Those who are concerned about storage might want to look into another Android family altogether, such as Motorola's Moto G series, which offers expandable storage up to 1TB on some phones.
Gaming performance isn't amazing
Google Pixel phones have been powered by Tensor chips since Google first unveiled the chipset in 2021. While these chips are designed to be fairly solid in most cases, they do have some drawbacks. The main drawback is its gaming performance. This is because Google's focus for the Tensor chip was never gaming but rather AI processing. Competitors like Qualcomm's Snapdragon seem to dominate benchmark tests and show they are beasts for gaming. The Tensor chip is the Google Pixel's signature chipset, so even if you buy a high-end device like the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, it won't perform as well as a OnePlus 15 or Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra for gaming.
But this doesn't mean a top Google Pixel phone isn't capable of gaming; you might just experience more battery drain and some frame drops and stuttering if you try to max it out on a more graphically intensive title. This mostly pertains to playing more demanding games like "Genshin Impact" or "Call of Duty: Warzone" — if your mainstay is "Balatro" or "Angry Birds," most modern-day Tensor chipsets will handle casual gaming with no problem. Otherwise, enthusiastic gamers will likely want to purchase an Android phone with at least a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset to really max out gaming performance.