5 Common Mistakes You Might Be Making With Cloud Storage

For the longest time, the easiest way to deal with limited storage on your devices was to get an external hard drive. This did the job just fine, but ultimately had its own share of problems. Cloud storage offers a much-needed alternative to keeping a large physical drive, and one that has many benefits — including a sleek new icon design if you're using Google Drive. You don't need to connect your cloud storage with a cable to access your data, there's no risk of losing or physically damaging the drive, and you can use your phone to view files even when you're on the move.

Like with any other innovation, this isn't without its downsides. You're essentially borrowing another company's storage and trusting them with your files. Fortunately, these companies are mostly reliable, and you won't have to worry about some random hacker stealing your data from them.

Still, if you're not careful, it's possible you might be making dangerous cloud storage mistakes. While some of these might only mildly inconvenience you, certain mistakes can be quite a bit riskier.