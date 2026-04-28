Some Of Your Favorite Google App Icons Are Getting A Sleek Redesign

Google is no stranger to changing its design philosophy and switching to new app designs every so often. Late last year, after adding new AI features to Google Maps and Google Photos, the company gave the apps makeovers that featured a new gradient-centric design. This gradient seems to be Google's way of showing that an app has generative AI incorporated into it, and with apps like Google Drive also getting AI updates, it was only a matter of time before this design element started showing up in more Google apps.

According to sources speaking to 9to5Google, big changes are on the way. The icons for your favorite Google apps are reportedly getting a sleek redesign that goes beyond just a gradient, and we have a list of all the changes that you can expect to see.

The biggest change is perhaps in the colors. For a long time now, Google has been insistent on all of its app icons — save for Workspace apps like Docs, Sheets, and Slides — keeping the four distinct Google brand colors: red, blue, green, and yellow. This was good for the company's overall brand identity, but ultimately led to many users complaining about the app icons blending into each other and not being immediately recognizable. With the new Google app icons, the company is finally moving away from the four-color palette, opting to instead (kind of) color-code its apps.