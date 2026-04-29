Ditch Your Google One Subscription For These Cheaper Alternatives

If you're looking to ditch your Google One subscription and find a cheaper alternative, know that several solid options exist. The plan has clear value, since it offers access to Gemini, more cloud storage for Google Photos, and, depending on where you live, even YouTube Premium. But its price keeps rising with monthly fees, which can quickly make other options more appealing.

Right now, the cloud storage market gives you plenty of options to choose from. Even if none of them offer the same perks as Google One, they still bring some advantages, such as zero-knowledge encryption, which works well for anyone who wants more privacy for their files. Some services also offer lifetime subscriptions, so you can make one payment for life and avoid recurring charges.

Finally, some of these services go beyond standard cloud storage and offer extra tools, much like Google One does. With a single subscription, you can also get services that provide a complete cloud ecosystem, such as email, VPN, and a password manager. So if you want to save money on cloud storage and more, these are the best options for ditching your Google One subscription.