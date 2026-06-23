Who Makes The Trump T1 Phone, And Where Is It Manufactured?

The teardown didn't just end the mystery of who makes the Trump T1, but also clarified everything about the controversial phone's inner workings. Save for tiny differences like the position of the flash and the multichip package, the phones are identical. Considering the good people at iFixit already tore down one HTC U24 Pro, they likely experienced heavy déjà vu.

For starters, the screens are a pixel-for-pixel match, and the mainboard is basically a clone. Naturally, since the boards are cut from the same cloth, the processor in the Trump T1 was quickly identified as a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. Funny enough, the "teardown crew" also swapped the boards between the devices and learned that they're interchangeable.

In the end, the Trump T1, despite the lack of innovation, is technically better than its older brother on two fronts: the price and the battery. The former sports a 5,000 mAh battery, while the latter has a rated capacity of 4,600 mAh. The presidential smartphone is also about $100 cheaper than the HTC U24 Pro, so technically, it's not really something you can call a complete rip-off. Is it worth it? Probably not. There are affordable, high-quality Android phones that offer better specs without any of the added political baggage.