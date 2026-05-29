The Trump T1 Phone Reactions Are Finally Here — And They Aren't Great

On June 16, 2025, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump announced they were launching a new mobile network, Trump Mobile, complete with a new phone, the T1. The Trump family made numerous promises about the phone and opened preorders. However, after several delays, many people started to suspect the phone was a grift designed to take advantage of the elder Donald Trump's most devout followers. The phone was initially promised to release in 2025, but as of May 2026, a handful of reviewers are at long last receiving the T1 phone. However, according to the reviews, the device isn't worth the wait or your cash.

Here's the good news: The T1 is definitely a phone. It can be used to make calls and take pictures, and you can chat with other people on social media — assuming you prefer Truth Social over Twitter/X, that is. But if you thought the T1 could replace the iPhone 17 Pro, you'd be wrong. According to reviews from outlets such as CNET and Tom's Guide, the CPU performance lags behind similarly priced phones, and the camera is slow and exhibits poor color accuracy while leaving a "T1" watermark on photos that you have to manually switch off. Also, noise cancellation during calls is reportedly below average, and the battery drains faster than most rival phones.

We also must mention the T1's color. As CNET put it, the shell is less gold and more "dehydrated pee." And let us not forget the elephant in the room: The U.S. flag stamped on the phone's backside only has 11 stripes when it should have 13.