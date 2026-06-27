5 Uncomfortable Truths About Wearable Tech

Wearables have become an add-on in our daily tech lives. While customers get more addicted to their phones, this doesn't necessarily translate into more phone purchases. As companies seek to diversify their revenue streams, the wearable accessory market has exploded in recent years. Devices like Apple Watch, AirPods, and smart rings have become increasingly popular, but they also have downsides. There are concerns, like the e-waste cycle these non-upgradable devices offer, and how little they actually know about our health data.

While I do use AirPods and an Apple Watch every day, in addition to third-party health apps to help me make sense of my data, I'm always feeling more reliant on that information, even though I could also be assessing how I feel, how rested I am, and so on. That said, it's not just me who might be falling into another gamification of closing my rings, meeting unrealistic goals, and getting paranoid every time I forget to sleep with my watch on, which makes me lose important data about my vitals.

Wearables are useful in many situations, but it's important to understand that, as with any technology, there are both benefits and drawbacks. Here are some uncomfortable truths about wearables and why we should take these technologies with a grain of salt.