5 Unique Apple Watch Features Users Love

The Apple Watch is one of the most interesting devices for iPhone and AirPods users. With this wearable, not only can you rock a smartwatch with style, but also track your workouts, check your notifications at a glance, and get useful information about your vitals. Whether you just bought your first Apple Watch, have owned several models, or are thinking about getting one for the first time, it has several unique features that makes this device feel unique and special, like how it ejects water from the watch, the ability to unlock the Mac, and even offer a live preview of what your iPhone camera is seeing.

What's more interesting about those features is that they're not necessarily tied to a specific software update, meaning that users can take advantage of these functions in a wide range of Apple Watch models, even those released a few years ago. For almost the past decade, Apple's smartwatch has been my daily companion, and while it has a few problems that annoy me and many other users, it's still the best option out there.

From tracking my sleep to getting a summary of my day, accompanying me for runs with podcasts or my favorite tunes, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 still has a solid two-day battery, and even though it has some exclusive perks like the Action Button, all of the unique features mentioned below are available on all the options Apple sells.