Clint Eastwood Directed And Starred In This Forgotten, Armageddon-Esque Sci-Fi Movie

When Michael Bay's "Armageddon" exploded at the box office and became a commercial juggernaut in 1998, the arrival of a slew of copycats was practically guaranteed. Not that the Bruce Willis-led film was the first disaster movie of that decade (in fact, "Deep Impact" premiered just a month before it), but it's probably been the loudest and most memorable one that wrote itself into pop culture history. And given its astronomical success — making over $553 million against a $140 million budget at the box office – the disaster flick fever wasn't going to ease up just yet. In the early aughts, audiences got "The Core" and "The Day After Tomorrow," but also the slightly overlooked Clint Eastwood vehicle "Space Cowboys" in 2000.

"Space Cowboys" is a movie that's easy to forget — even though Eastwood was its director, too, besides starring in it — but not because it was atrocious on any level, but due to the fact that it didn't really stand out in its contemporary crowd either. Most viewers probably remember it because of the terrific ensemble cast, including Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland, and James Garner. That was (and still is) "Space Cowboys'" biggest appeal by a mile. Watching these acting legends who were already stepping into the late stage of their careers (astonishingly, Eastwood was 71, Sutherland 65, Garner 72, and Jones practically the kid at 54) is what made "Space Cowboys" kind of unique. It was a veteran "Armageddon" if you like, with the old, but tough-as-nails, guys.