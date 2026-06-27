5 Camping Gadgets That Can Fit In Your Pocket
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Before you pack your bags and leave for that off-the-grid camping spot you've been planning to visit for ages, you should ensure that you have everything you'll need. Whether you'll be staying for a single night or multiple nights, you need to have all the necessities, plus some extras if you have the space to make the camp feel like a home away from home. Items like sleeping bags, tents, and organizers are all essential. Additionally, there are other compact and ultralight camping gadgets that you might not think of as necessary at first, but will be a lifesaver when something doesn't go quite to plan.
When going camping, space is a luxury, so you might not be able to bring your regular household gadgets with you. However, the good news is that there are some handy camping gadgets that won't fill your bag or need the already constrained space in your backpack. That's why we've rounded up some of the most useful mini camping gadgets that can fit inside your pocket and be lifesavers in an emergency. You can read more about how we selected these camping tech gadgets at the end of the article.
Gikfun Hand Crank Generator
Gikfun's Hand Crank Generator is a handy gadget for camping trips as it comes with a variety of capabilities, all of which newbie and seasoned campers will appreciate. As its name suggests, this gadget is a hand-cranked power generator that you can use to juice up your devices when you're off-grid. However, keep in mind that you'll need to manually rotate the generator handle in order to generate power. To charge other devices, the generator comes with a single USB-A port.
The generator is portable, weighing just 10.72 ounces, and has a slim profile that makes it possible to slip it into one of your pockets. In addition to its functionality as a power source, Gikfun's Hand Crank Generator also includes an LED light that can be your lifeline if your other light sources run out of power. However, the company recommends this as an emergency solution. Another interesting function that the generator offers is a lighter, which you can use to start a campfire in order to keep warm during cold nights or to ward off wildlife and insects.
On Amazon, the generator has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 and has a list price of $60 (currently available for $50.14). Users say it can hold a charge, does what it says, and some were impressed by its multi-purpose functionality. However, as some users point out, it doesn't generate a decent charge per spin and doesn't store a lot of power.
Energizer Pro-260 LED Headlamp
You might need a hands-free light when camping, and when you do, you'll find the Energizer PRO-260 LED Headlamp quite useful. This is an LED light that comes with an adjustable strap for wearing on your head. The headlamp is powered by AAA batteries, and it comes with three batteries out of the box to get you started. It comes with a power button right next to the LED lamp, which makes switching it on and off easy. There are seven modes to choose from, which makes it versatile.
The light intensity can also be adjusted, although the maximum brightness is 260 lumens and the headlamp can illuminate up to 262 feet ahead. To prevent the headlamp from being easily damaged by water, it has an IPX4 water resistance rating, which helps it withstand splashes. The headlamp is also built to withstand drops from up to 3.2 feet in case it accidentally falls off your head. The Energizer PRO-260 LED Headlamp has a list price of $14 (available for $10.85 at the time of writing) and has been received well by users on Amazon. It has a high average rating of 4.7 out of 5 from over 8,800 reviews.
Amazon users praise its quality, value for money, and overall functionality. Some of the issues users have complained about include light shining into the eyes, the headband not recovering once stretched, and some say the headlamp doesn't last long. Others say the brightness is too high despite adjustments.
Vimwing N2 Rechargeable Hand Warmers
If you're camping during the cold seasons of the year, you need all the help you can get to keep yourself warm. The Vimwing N2 Rechargeable Hand Warmers are one such essential camping wearable that can prove useful when mercury drops. They are not only lightweight, weighing 1.9 ounces each, hence easy to carry around, but also have a compact profile (measuring 2.6 by 1.2 by 0.86 inches) to fit into your pocket.
These hand warmers come in a pack of two, one for each hand, and include a charging case with a 10,000 mAh battery. The warmers support dual-sided heating, allowing them to warm both your palms and knuckles at the same time. If you find the warmers too hot or too cold, you can configure them by adjusting the heat level. There are three heat levels available, ranging from 95 to 138 degrees Fahrenheit.
Vimwing says its N2 Rechargeable Hand Warmers have a built-in automatic shut-off feature for overheat protection. On Amazon, users have given Vimwing's N2 hand warmers an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 from over 1,400 reviews. Users praise the hand warmers for heating up fast and being easy to use; however, some wish the battery could last longer. The Vimwing N2 Rechargeable Hand Warmers cost $32 for a pair.
Garmin inReach Mini 2
Despite having your phone with you when camping, it's important that you have a fallback system for communication in case the need arises. A device like the $250 Garmin inReach Mini 2 can be a lifesaver when your phone dies or fails to work when you need it most. That's because the Garmin inReach Mini 2 is a satellite communication device that uses the global Iridium satellite network. As a result, it's perfect when you're in areas where the cellular coverage is patchy or outright non-existent. This camping tech gadget supports two-way satellite messaging and can last for up to 14 days.
Additionally, its TracBack routing feature can be helpful in case you go hiking around the campsite and can't find your way back. You also get a digital compass for navigation, and you can share your location with your loved ones to let them know where you are. However, some of its features require a paid subscription. In case of an emergency, the Garmin inReach Mini 2 has a dedicated SOS button that, when activated, sends an SOS signal to Garmin's 24/7 emergency response center.
A best seller in the Handheld GPS category, this device has amassed an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 from over 2,100 reviews. Users love the device for its solid reception capabilities, durability, and compact footprint. However, some say it's sluggish, pricey, offers a poor software experience, and has some features locked behind a paywall.
Anker Nano Portable Charger
A power bank is an essential camping tech gadget that everyone should have, since many modern phones can barely last a day or two under sustained usage. It ensures your phone and other gadgets are up and running at all times. The Anker Nano Portable Charger is worth considering not only for its small footprint (measuring 3.21 by 1.99 by 1.42 inches) but also for its lightweight design, as it only weighs 8.2 ounces.
Despite its small footprint, this power bank has a 10,000 mAh capacity and offers fast charging with speeds of up to 45 W. The power bank comes with a retractable 2.3-foot USB-C cable for charging your devices, so you don't need to carry a cable. In addition to that, the Anker Nano power bank also offers a USB-C and a USB-A port for charging if you want to charge multiple devices at the same time.
The power bank also has a smart display that keeps you updated on the remaining charge. Amazon users praise the Anker Nano Portable Charger for its fast charging speeds, small footprint that can fit inside pockets, and handy retractable USB-C cable. But some find it to be heavy, and others say the retractable cable failed after a few months of use. The power bank boasts an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 from over 2,400 reviews, and it costs $60 on Amazon (currently on sale for $42).
How we selected these camping tech gadgets
There are many essential gadgets that you need to make your stay at a camp successful. Our main criterion for selecting the aforementioned camping gadgets was to determine whether they could fit in a pocket. As a result, we skipped any camping gadget that was too big, no matter how important it was. That said, we didn't just include any compact gadget and also considered their usefulness in different situations during a camping trip.
Before recommending any gadget, we also checked the average rating from everyday users to make sure it's well-rated. We only recommend products that have an average rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon. Price was also a part of our consideration, and most of the items we've listed, except the inReach Mini 2, cost under $100.