5 Essential Wearables For Camping

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Camping is an excellent time to put down the electronics and take a break — especially from your smartphone and its endless notifications. But there are still instances where you might need something like it. For example, to reach out to emergency contacts or check in, to look up GPS maps or track your whereabouts for safety, or even simply to keep in tune with your body and monitor your vitals. Enter wearables. Think smartwatches, fitness trackers, headlamps, warming jackets, and more.

The essential items that you might wear or carry on your person to use precisely when you need them, to start a fire, survive, or simply enjoy your remote experiences. They're not quite outfitted for the trappings of everyday modern life, but they offer just enough to get you by, tent-side or in forested areas. In other words, not quite a super high-tech travel trailer for next-level smart camping or glamping. But instead, something like a cool solar-powered USB-C gadget you can find on Amazon and use, or charge, anywhere. Like a solar camping fan, a wearable flashlight, or an emergency radio. There are lots of ideas, but here are some of the most essential items to bring on your next trip.