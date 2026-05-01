Does Your Smartwatch Really Need GPS?
Smartwatches are simplified smartphones in many ways, even including built-in GPS for location tracking and map-style apps. Typically, the watches that come with GPS functionality are more expensive. Given that they can be pricier, it raises the question of whether or not GPS is truly necessary. Can you get by without it, and why would you want it in the first place?
GPS, which stands for global positioning system, allows the watch to directly connect to satellite systems to accurately pinpoint your location and track metrics like travel routes, speed, distance, and more, all without a phone. Some devices that do not have integrated GPS can still determine your location by connecting to a phone via Bluetooth. This is how many cheap smartwatches that punch above their price bracket work. They rely on the phone's GPS while keeping a more affordable design. But if you want to leave the phone behind, watches with exclusive support are the way to go. True GPS is more accurate, but it does drain the battery faster when in use. That could be an issue if you're exploring the remote wilderness and don't have a battery backup solution — like a portable charger.
The next question is, do you really need GPS in a smartwatch? The answer is, it depends on how and where you're using the watch and what you want to track. If you're mostly working out indoors in a gym and don't spend much time running or biking, you can certainly go without it. During activities where you want to track your route or distance, you'll want some form of GPS.
When would you use GPS in a smartwatch?
Smartwatches collect a wide range of usage data through a variety of sensors, from health and body stats to travel routes and step counts. GPS is one of the necessary components for tracking distance or location-based data. While necessary for these activities, it is worth noting that smartwatch providers may be selling personal health data they collect, including location details, which was the case with Google and Fitbit devices.
GPS tracking is useful during activities where you need to know your location, how far you've gone, how fast you've gone, or even to briefly look up directions. In regard to activities, that means it can be helpful when you're running, walking, biking, training, kayaking, exploring remote areas, and exercising outdoors. You wouldn't need it for things like weight-lifting or gym-specific workouts, working out at home, or running on a treadmill. The health tracking features of a smartwatch aren't tied to the GPS functionality, so you can still track stats and performance without it.
If you want longer battery life, skipping GPS — or leaving it disabled — may be a smart idea. There are smartwatches with longer battery life than the Apple Watch Series 11, which lasts for about 24 hours. Then there's the question of how long cheap smartwatches usually last, namely, super affordable models without GPS. They tend to last about three years and sometimes less, so if you want something tougher, it may be best to go with a premium model built with more durable materials, regardless of GPS capabilities.