Does Your Smartwatch Really Need GPS?

Smartwatches are simplified smartphones in many ways, even including built-in GPS for location tracking and map-style apps. Typically, the watches that come with GPS functionality are more expensive. Given that they can be pricier, it raises the question of whether or not GPS is truly necessary. Can you get by without it, and why would you want it in the first place?

GPS, which stands for global positioning system, allows the watch to directly connect to satellite systems to accurately pinpoint your location and track metrics like travel routes, speed, distance, and more, all without a phone. Some devices that do not have integrated GPS can still determine your location by connecting to a phone via Bluetooth. This is how many cheap smartwatches that punch above their price bracket work. They rely on the phone's GPS while keeping a more affordable design. But if you want to leave the phone behind, watches with exclusive support are the way to go. True GPS is more accurate, but it does drain the battery faster when in use. That could be an issue if you're exploring the remote wilderness and don't have a battery backup solution — like a portable charger.

The next question is, do you really need GPS in a smartwatch? The answer is, it depends on how and where you're using the watch and what you want to track. If you're mostly working out indoors in a gym and don't spend much time running or biking, you can certainly go without it. During activities where you want to track your route or distance, you'll want some form of GPS.