Jessica Biel's Big Break Came In The Remake Of A Legendary Horror Movie

Marcus Nispel's 2003 remake of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" was an important entry in the revival of slashers in the aughts. Particularly because it took a practically untouchable classic, Tobe Hooper's 1974 original, and updated it for a younger generation who had just started exploring the then-current horror landscape. There's hardly any Millennial movie fan who didn't encounter Nispel's directorial debut in some shape or form during those years — Leatherface and his screaming chainsaw were virtually inescapable — with a high likelihood of never having seen the original.

One of the reasons for that was the young, fresh, and attractive cast that included Jonathan Tucker, Eric Balfour, Mike Vogel, David Dorfman, and most importantly, striking bombshell Jessica Biel. It was her first leading role in a horror film after a long and successful stint on TV in "7th Heaven" and turns in a few less-recognized movies (like "Summer Catch" and "The Rules of Attraction").

Biel had just turned 21, and emitted the kind of beauty that turned heads on and offscreen, combined with a vivacious, hardscrabble talent that made her perfect to be a scream queen and final girl. She already had a name to herself in entertainment, but "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" was unequivocally the big break she needed to become a bonafide movie star.