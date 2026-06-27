How Long Do Owners Say Refurbished Phones Usually Last?

The average person doesn't spend hundreds of dollars on a phone expecting it to last only a few months. This is probably why people have reservations when buying a refurbished phone. If you look at how long iPhone users say their phones usually last until the battery degrades below 80% or they generally need an upgrade, three to four years seems to be the sweet spot. This also aligns with what Samsung Galaxy phone users report, saying that their phones usually last three to five years.

When you buy a refurbished phone, it often comes with a new battery. That's why it's not surprising that people who bought refurbished phones say that they usually last more than three years. This is especially true for models from one to two years ago, when the price has fallen to fit within more people's budgets. Buying refurbished phones comes with some risks, though, with some users regretting their decision. But the general consensus is that refurbished phones are safe, and they can last you a couple of years.

With that said, it's essential to buy refurbished phones directly from the manufacturer or from a third-party seller with certified-refurbished units. You'll get a phone that has been rigorously tested and restored to function like new. You're also guaranteed that the battery will be new or above 80% capacity, and the device will usually come with a warranty of up to one year. If it's a peer-to-peer selling site like eBay, be sure to ask the right questions before you buy, so you don't end up with a lemon.