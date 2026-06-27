How Long Do Owners Say Refurbished Phones Usually Last?
The average person doesn't spend hundreds of dollars on a phone expecting it to last only a few months. This is probably why people have reservations when buying a refurbished phone. If you look at how long iPhone users say their phones usually last until the battery degrades below 80% or they generally need an upgrade, three to four years seems to be the sweet spot. This also aligns with what Samsung Galaxy phone users report, saying that their phones usually last three to five years.
When you buy a refurbished phone, it often comes with a new battery. That's why it's not surprising that people who bought refurbished phones say that they usually last more than three years. This is especially true for models from one to two years ago, when the price has fallen to fit within more people's budgets. Buying refurbished phones comes with some risks, though, with some users regretting their decision. But the general consensus is that refurbished phones are safe, and they can last you a couple of years.
With that said, it's essential to buy refurbished phones directly from the manufacturer or from a third-party seller with certified-refurbished units. You'll get a phone that has been rigorously tested and restored to function like new. You're also guaranteed that the battery will be new or above 80% capacity, and the device will usually come with a warranty of up to one year. If it's a peer-to-peer selling site like eBay, be sure to ask the right questions before you buy, so you don't end up with a lemon.
Users say refurbished phones typically last a couple of years
In April 2024, one user asked a question on Reddit about people's experience with refurbished phones and how long they last. The top-rated comment said that they only ever purchased refurbished phones, which have lasted them three to five years. Another commenter who said their last three phones were refurbished, reported that they used them for three to four years before purchasing a brand new phone. Another said that all the refurbished phones they bought lasted until they broke. This just shows that refurbished phones can last longer than three years, with many people using them to the point where they need to upgrade.
However, one commenter who cautioned that it's essential to ensure that the phone's manufacturer is still releasing critical security patches. This is true even if the battery life and performance are still good. An iPhone becomes obsolete seven years after launch, and an Android phone in two to three years after launch. Manufacturers like Samsung, however, provide up to seven years of security updates for newer Galaxy phones.
If you buy a refurbished phone that has one to two years of security updates, you can still use it safely for a little while. Just keep in mind that by that time, the phone would likely be old and nearing its end-of-life (EoL) status. One of the commenters also pointed out that the issue with older phones is that they tend to get slower with each passing year.