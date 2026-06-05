How Long Do Owners Say Samsung Galaxy Phones Usually Last?
Samsung ranks as the top major Android manufacturer in terms of customer satisfaction. Since the company promises seven years of support for its latest Galaxy devices, it's clear Samsung has firmly set its sights on longevity. While the seven-year policy is certainly generous, most U.S. users hold on to their phones for just under four years, on average. Thus, software support may not mean much because most people will never own the device after its hardware starts failing.
So, with that said, will your Samsung phone reach the seven-year mark? How long do owners say Samsung Galaxy phones last? Surprisingly, some users reported that even Galaxy models like the S8 lasted for over five years. One user noted that they held on to a Galaxy S7 for, funny enough, exactly seven years. They went as far as to claim it still worked well and was only replaced due to decreased battery capacity and an outdated OS.
Moreover, there are stories about Samsung phones from 2013 that were operational in 2024. These figures are generally impressive considering that most flagships are expected to last only about four to five years. Yet, it's important to stress that each user has their own habits and expectations. Some may be able to rock a phone for five years and learn to live with reduced speed and battery capacity. Others will seek out a replacement the moment the device starts struggling in daily tasks.
Average life expectancy of Samsung Galaxy phones
As Samsung is the largest Android manufacturer, it produces its own displays, memory chips, and Exynos processors in-house. Look at it this way: Samsung is in better control of its supply chain than its competitors and is in a position to enforce strict quality-assurance standards. The same attention to detail extends to the software. Its custom One UI, despite still relying on Android under the hood, is hailed for consistency across various devices.
Though renowned for reliability, no manufacturer is 100% perfect. Some Galaxy phones suffered from display defects, resulting in pink or green lines appearing across the screen. To resolve the issue, Samsung implemented a service initiative for users affected by this anomaly.
However, in most cases, you can expect your Samsung Galaxy to stay alive anywhere from three to five years. This isn't just marketing. Real-world users report that their Galaxy phones often lasted much longer. Naturally, the mileage can vary. Some were happy with their devices that worked for seven years, while others reported that their displays or motherboards failed around the three-year mark, but that's just how averages work. With proper care, and if you're lucky enough not to experience a hardware failure early, you could genuinely keep a Galaxy model alive for half a decade with minimal issues.
Can you make your Samsung Galaxy last longer?
Owners might say that Samsung Galaxy phones can last a long time, but it's important to address the elephant in the room. Your usage habits and care absolutely matter in determining how long your device will stay in the real world. This goes for both the hardware side of things and the software.
Starting with the "physical" care, invest in both a screen protector and a durable phone case from a renowned brand. It's also smart to clean out the open ports frequently as dust can cause charging issues and port failure. The same goes for keeping the device away from excessive moisture or sunlight. In addition to updating the operating system regularly, remove apps you're not using and give it a restart now and then.
These are all important, sure, but if you want to hold on to your Galaxy device for as long as possible, then battery care should be at the top of your priority list. It may seem like a major annoyance, but try to keep your battery between 20% and 80%, as this can drastically extend its life. Along with closing background apps, disable Samsung's Always On Display (AOD) feature, as it can be a massive battery hog. All of these habits are super simple, but they go a long way in allowing your Galaxy phone to reach its seven-year update window.