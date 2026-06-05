How Long Do Owners Say Samsung Galaxy Phones Usually Last?

Samsung ranks as the top major Android manufacturer in terms of customer satisfaction. Since the company promises seven years of support for its latest Galaxy devices, it's clear Samsung has firmly set its sights on longevity. While the seven-year policy is certainly generous, most U.S. users hold on to their phones for just under four years, on average. Thus, software support may not mean much because most people will never own the device after its hardware starts failing.

So, with that said, will your Samsung phone reach the seven-year mark? How long do owners say Samsung Galaxy phones last? Surprisingly, some users reported that even Galaxy models like the S8 lasted for over five years. One user noted that they held on to a Galaxy S7 for, funny enough, exactly seven years. They went as far as to claim it still worked well and was only replaced due to decreased battery capacity and an outdated OS.

Moreover, there are stories about Samsung phones from 2013 that were operational in 2024. These figures are generally impressive considering that most flagships are expected to last only about four to five years. Yet, it's important to stress that each user has their own habits and expectations. Some may be able to rock a phone for five years and learn to live with reduced speed and battery capacity. Others will seek out a replacement the moment the device starts struggling in daily tasks.