iPhone Or iPod Touch – Which Apple Product Came First?

I was around when both the iPhone and iPod touch launched. In fact, I recall covering the launch of the very first iPhone at a local carrier store in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada, when the device first arrived north of the border. There were lines around the block of Apple fans dying to get their hands on it. Both the iPhone and iPod touch were, to use Steve Jobs' wording back then, revolutionary devices, changing the way we used portable gadgets. Today, the iPhone leads in customer loyalty.

The iPhone is, of course, Apple's first mobile device with a cellular antenna, designed to work on a carrier network and allow cellular-based phone calls and text messages. It introduced something new and different compared to the boring keyboard-based flip and bar phones and clunkier personal digital assistants (PDAs) that weren't as intuitive. The iPod touch looked almost the same as the iPhone, except it was basically an enhanced version of the iPod portable music player with the addition of a touchscreen. Which one came first? You might be surprised to know that they were both launched in the same year, but it was actually the iPhone that debuted before the iPod touch.