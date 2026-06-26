5 Horror Movies That Everyone Has To Watch In 4K
Things are always better in 4K, especially when they're scaring the living snot out of you. Thankfully, if you've got the gear that will allow it, you have the opportunity to see some of the greatest fright fests better than ever before. The only issue that we think you might need some help with is just which particular horror films are worth the extra special treatment. Naturally, after braving the best of the best of the bloodcurdling bunch that should be in anyone's collection, we've plucked the ones that are guaranteed to give you the willies and look good doing so. The final entries are composed of some real classics and modern gems from a variety of different genres.
From stories at the end of the world to trips away that turn into full-blown nightmares to space monsters and psychopathic hotel guests, there's something for everyone to enjoy (if you can call it that). So go on, then. Be the big, brave BGR reader that we know you can be and see which horrors are worth your time in 4K. All we advise is that you check every corner and keep a cushion at the ready in case you need to hide behind it.
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
The first horror on this list is also one of the youngest, which says a lot about how well it holds its own against such classics. Nia DaCosta dared to step into the world of Alex Garland and Danny Boyle's infected wasteland and came out with what might be the best film in the "28 Days" franchise since the original. Picking up where "28 Years Later" left off (which might be required reading for some), "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" follows Spike, a formerly isolated islander, who is forcibly enlisted into the Jimmys, a gang of youngsters corrupted by their leader (played by "Sinners" star Jack O'Connell). The one glimmer of hope comes in the form of Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes), a former doctor who is trying to find a cure for the disease that has ravaged the land and turned the locals into bloodthirsty maniacs.
While it might've bombed at the box office, "The Bone Temple" is arguably one of the most underrated horrors in the last few years and has the makings of becoming a cult classic. DaCosta continues the franchise's trend of casting a brutal yet beautiful lens over the British Isles, highlighted by a song-and-dance number performed by Ralph Fiennes that will set the screen aflame. Give this movie some time, and you'll understand why fans are begging for that threequel finale the movie teases so brilliantly in its final moments.
Alien
Sure, the scrappy little chestburster scene in "Alien" might not hold up as well as it used to, but there's still so much crammed between the halls of Ridley Scott's haunted house in space movie that still remains as breathtaking as it's always been. The revered 1979 sci-fi scarefest that sees the crew of the Nostromo pick up some extra cargo, is still one of the most gorgeous horror movies ever made, thanks to the remarkable cinematography from Derek Vanlint. Blended together with groundbreaking creature design from H.R. Giger, and Ridley Scott calling shots and creative shortcuts, it led to some of the most influential moments in sci-fi horror history, and a franchise that hasn't lost its bite.
Filled with otherworldly sights already, upon being given the 4K upgrade, "Alien" becomes that much more impressive to look at. The yellow greenish hue that lingers through Scott's vast outer space is a sight to behold, and moments like Brett (Harry Dean Stanton) taking a water break still remain one of the most stunning scares in the entire franchise. Then there's the alien itself, which in its brief moments drips and slithers across the screen like a boogeyman from outer space that still brings the chills. In space, no one can hear you scream, or marvel at how even after all these years, it's never looked as good and as terrifying at the same time.
The Shining
It only takes a specific carpet pattern to know just what legendary horror film you might've stumbled across when it comes to "The Shining." Failing that, it's in the cream white halls, the stark white winter sky engulfing the Overlook Hotel, or a pea green bathroom hiding a horror in room 237. That, along with every masterful element applied to Stanley Kubrick's adored adaptation of Stephen King's beloved novel (even if the author wasn't a fan of what ended up on screen), is what makes it one of the most memorable horror movies in cinema history. Of course, you want to see this monster in 4K.
Whether you're a die-hard horror fan or someone just wanting to make your 4K television pop, christening it with Kubrick's masterpiece is a wonderful way to start. Jack Nicholson and Shelly Duvall's performances as the unhappy couple that is torn apart by the evil of their holiday home taking over. Before you know it, the writing is on the wall about the danger the Overlook Hotel harbors, seeping into the Torrance family and tearing them apart. Undeniably one of the greatest of all time, "The Shining" in 4K pops with bleeding elevators and beautifully lit dance halls, making for an even more engrossing watch. Admittedly, there's plenty of Kubrick's work that deserves to be shown through 4K, but some might believe that this one shines more than the rest.
Midsommar
After Ari Aster chilled audiences to the bone in "Hereditary," he followed it up with an equally distressing horror that, even in its brightest moments, remained hauntingly dark. Taking from the altar of films like "The Wicker Man" and "Rosemary's Baby," "Midsommar" sees Florence Pugh dragged along to an ancestral commune, only to learn that the traditions of those attending leave a lot to be desired. Pretty soon, the tourists attending are dropping like flies, and Pugh's Dani begins to succumb to the trippy and nefarious nature of the event she tagged along to. From there, it's flowers and bear suits for all those that remain and one of the most hypnotic horror films in some time.
Arguably, the most unnerving element of "Midsommar" is just how bright one of the darkest horrors on this list can be. Pugh delivers an incredible performance as she slowly loses her grip on herself following the passing of her sister, with the film flooded with magic-eye, illusion-like visuals that pop off the screen, wrapped in the blinding variations of color that make up the Wes Anderson-like sets from hell. While there's debate to be had over Aster's best horror being his first film, there's enough in his follow-up, especially in 4K, to make for an eye-watering and equally unsettling watch, like a mallet to the cranium.
Get Out
Jordan Peele's chilling take on "Guess Who's Coming To Dinner?" quickly became a modern classic and rightfully so. Through his Oscar-winning script, the former funnyman put audiences on edge in "Get Out" as Daniel Kaluuya visited the in-laws and learned of the horrible plans they have in place for him that others have suffered before him.
There's so much to enjoy in Peele's directorial debut, and most of it comes from the director scraping against, rather than occasionally poking the funny bone, with every scene and underhanded bit of dialogue. Bradley Whitford assuring he'd have voted for Obama twice will always be in the meme history books as one of the greats, and the TSA earned a new level of respect thanks to Lil Rel Howery. What makes the film such a fun and frightening watch in 4K, however, is the tripped-out imagery that slowly begins to flood the film once Kaluuya's Chris realizes just what kind of family he's been introduced to.
As harrowing as it is to see him trying to fight for breath in the Sunken Place, watching him swim through the ether remains one of the most stunning visuals in the last decade, as does simply seeing Kaluuya brought to tears out of absolute dread. No matter where Peele would take us after his first film, "Get Out" remains the one always worth going back to.