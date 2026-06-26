5 Horror Movies That Everyone Has To Watch In 4K

Things are always better in 4K, especially when they're scaring the living snot out of you. Thankfully, if you've got the gear that will allow it, you have the opportunity to see some of the greatest fright fests better than ever before. The only issue that we think you might need some help with is just which particular horror films are worth the extra special treatment. Naturally, after braving the best of the best of the bloodcurdling bunch that should be in anyone's collection, we've plucked the ones that are guaranteed to give you the willies and look good doing so. The final entries are composed of some real classics and modern gems from a variety of different genres.

From stories at the end of the world to trips away that turn into full-blown nightmares to space monsters and psychopathic hotel guests, there's something for everyone to enjoy (if you can call it that). So go on, then. Be the big, brave BGR reader that we know you can be and see which horrors are worth your time in 4K. All we advise is that you check every corner and keep a cushion at the ready in case you need to hide behind it.