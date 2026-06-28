AI Is Allegedly Being Used To Artificially Boost Fuel Prices In California

Artificial intelligence (AI) is causing quite a stir these days. It's not only impacting our brains but also our wallets by leading to increases in the cost of computer components. For some, AI might even be forcing them to pay more for gas at the pump, and a lawsuit filed in Sacramento, California, is aiming to do something about it.

Some gas station operators based in California are being sued by a group of drivers claiming these companies run "an illegal algorithmic price-fixing scheme orchestrated by the algorithmic pricing company Kalibrate and some of the state's largest fuel retailers." The case was proposed as a class action lawsuit in the Sacramento federal court, and the plaintiffs claim that the gas stations violate a California antitrust law known as the Cartwright Act. They also state that the alleged price hikes violate Assembly Bill 325.

According to the lawsuit, the gas stations are allegedly using AI-based tools from Kalibrate to "coordinate high prices and wring more money from the pockets of consumers." According to Reuters, citing AAA, the current national average for gasoline is $3.93. In California, it's $5.58. Like finding a sign that a gas pump has a card skimmer, higher gas prices can often feel like robbery, and the use of AI to potentially inflate prices likely exacerbates matters.