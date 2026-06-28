This Underrated iOS Feature Unlocks More Reliable Internet On Your iPhone

In our modern times, a reliable internet connection can be more valuable than ever. With seemingly everything important requiring some sort of internet connection, losing your cellular or Wi-Fi connection can fall anywhere on the aggravating scale from a minor inconvenience to a full-blown headache. For those who like to ensure they're constantly connected, your iPhone actually has an underrated feature, though Apple has now given it a new name.

Originally known as Wi-Fi Assist on iOS 26 and prior, Apple has seemingly moved the feature and rebranded it as Connectivity Assist in iOS 27. The feature helps users more quickly switch between cellular and Wi-Fi connections, with users across X and elsewhere claiming that the feature is now more consistent and speedier. Those wanting something more reliable are sure to appreciate the feature, but those who worry about how much phone data they actually need may find it especially beneficial.

Fortunately, we can show you where the feature is located (even on iOS 26), and it's rather easy to access and enable — much like other iOS features you should consider using. As for iOS 27, it also features a Siri assistant backed by Apple Intelligence, photo editing tools backed by Apple's AI, new child safety features, and more. Users can expect the update to arrive sometime in fall 2026, but for now, let's look at how Apple wants to improve iPhone data connections.