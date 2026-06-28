This Underrated iOS Feature Unlocks More Reliable Internet On Your iPhone
In our modern times, a reliable internet connection can be more valuable than ever. With seemingly everything important requiring some sort of internet connection, losing your cellular or Wi-Fi connection can fall anywhere on the aggravating scale from a minor inconvenience to a full-blown headache. For those who like to ensure they're constantly connected, your iPhone actually has an underrated feature, though Apple has now given it a new name.
Originally known as Wi-Fi Assist on iOS 26 and prior, Apple has seemingly moved the feature and rebranded it as Connectivity Assist in iOS 27. The feature helps users more quickly switch between cellular and Wi-Fi connections, with users across X and elsewhere claiming that the feature is now more consistent and speedier. Those wanting something more reliable are sure to appreciate the feature, but those who worry about how much phone data they actually need may find it especially beneficial.
Fortunately, we can show you where the feature is located (even on iOS 26), and it's rather easy to access and enable — much like other iOS features you should consider using. As for iOS 27, it also features a Siri assistant backed by Apple Intelligence, photo editing tools backed by Apple's AI, new child safety features, and more. Users can expect the update to arrive sometime in fall 2026, but for now, let's look at how Apple wants to improve iPhone data connections.
How to use Connectivity Assist in iOS 27 (or iOS 26)
Savvy Android owners likely already know that Google Pixel phones have an Adaptive connectivity feature (also known as Smart Switch on Samsung Galaxy devices) that helps users maintain a connection as they move from cellular to Wi-Fi. Those who need constant internet access are sure to find it a lifesaver, but it's worth noting that iPhones have this feature as well. Originally known as Wi-Fi Assist, it's been rebranded to Connectivity Assist in iOS 27.
If you're running iOS 26 or something older, you'll find Wi-Fi Assist by opening Settings, selecting Cellular or Mobile Data, and then scrolling down and enabling Wi-Fi Assist. However, within iOS 27, the feature has moved and is now called Connectivity Assist. To find it in iOS 27, navigate to Settings, choose Wi-Fi, and then scroll down and ensure Connectivity Assist is enabled.
In their report, MacRumors notes that the new feature may be more consistent, as several users report receiving a notification about "Intelligent Connectivity" when the rebranded Connectivity Assist is active. The report notes that Apple does state that "smoother network transitions" are available within iOS 27 and iPadOS 27. Considering iOS 27 is still in a public beta, note that this feature may change before the final release, including its location. If you really want to try the feature early, we can also show you how to download the iOS 27 beta on your phone.