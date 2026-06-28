What Is The 3-To-1 Rule For Audio?

For anyone recording audio using more than one mic, you'll want to follow what's known as the 3-to-1 rule. It's a simple trick that, when used properly, will ensure the audio quality across each microphone is crisp, clear, and clean. It's a technique used to prevent or reduce irregular recording, and can be set up just about anywhere from professional studios to home offices.

The 3-to-1 rule is designed to reduce or prevent various audio interference when mixing two mics recording different sources. Either mic can be the $27 Amazon Basics Microphone or something more expensive. You can even mix and match, but try to get two similar mics.

The rule states that the first microphone should be placed near its source, while the second should be placed three times the distance away from the first mic. So, for instance, if you have a mic placed one foot away from the top of the guitar, the second one should be about three feet from the first mic. This is specifically for when you record multiple audio sources, not just one. When recording a single source with more than one mic, the mics should be equidistant.